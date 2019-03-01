Gun-fee waivers fail panel vote

A bill proposing to get rid of the $15 fee attached to late renewals for concealed-carry licenses failed to pass the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, after the bill sponsor was vague on how she planned to make up the cut to the Arkansas State Police’s budget.

The state police, which administers the state’s concealed-carry program, estimated that getting rid of late fees would cost the agency about $50,000 a year in revenue.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, sponsor of Senate Bill 267, said told committee members that she had a plan to make up for that loss. However, when pressed, she said she was “not at liberty to share details.”

The committee, controlled by the majority Republicans, voted down the measure on a voice vote.

The late fee applies to concealed-carry holders who attempt to renew their licenses within six months of expiration. After six months, the license become permanently expired and the holder has to reapply to get a new license.

— John Moritz