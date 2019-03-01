House advances threat-report bill

The House passed legislation on Thursday that would add threats of school violence to the list of concerns that must be reported to police by people assigned that task by law.

The sponsor of House Bill 1437, Rep. Carol Dalby, R-Texarkana, said the legislation was inspired by her Police Department, which has hired a full-time investigator at the school district, but which feared that some threats were not being reported.

Dalby said the bill would was meant to bolster the practice of “see something, say something.”

The bill passed 85-6 and goes to the Senate.

Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Clarksville, who voted no, said he and several colleagues had unanswered concerns about how the bill would affect people with privileged communications, such as clergy at religious schools.

“I worry that if someone’s giving confession and a priest doesn’t report it, all of sudden the priest is being charged with a misdemeanor,” Pilkington said.

— John Moritz