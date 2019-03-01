House Democrats pass 2nd gun-control bill

WASHINGTON -- The House voted Thursday to extend the time allotted for the FBI to conduct background checks for gun purchasers flagged by the national instant check system, the second major gun-control bill to clear the chamber this week.

The 228-198 vote aims to extend the background check review period for gun purchasers to 10 days. Currently, the FBI must perform its review and determine whether there is sufficient evidence to deny a purchase in three business days. If it cannot complete the review within that time, a buyer may return to the dealer on the fourth day to purchase a firearm.

That provision in current law allowed Dylann Roof to purchase a handgun and kill nine people at a historic black church in Charleston, S.C., in 2015, even though he should have been denied his firearm.

"Let's give the FBI, the authorities, enough time to do their job and save lives," Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., the majority whip and the bill's sponsor, implored his colleagues from the House floor.

Both gun-control bills that cleared the House this week face dim prospects in the Senate, but they were cause for celebration for the activists that mobilized last year after a series of mass shootings.

On Wednesday, Republicans offered a provision that would require the FBI to alert the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency if a person in the country illegally tried to obtain a firearm. Twenty-six Democrats broke party lines to support the measure, catching the Democratic leadership off guard.

Then on Thursday, House Republicans added a last-minute motion to exempt victims of domestic abuse from the new 10-day waiting period. This time, following strict marching orders from Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the motion failed, with only two Democrats, Reps. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Collin Peterson of Minnesota, voting for the measure.

"Vote no, just vote no, because the fact is a vote yes is to give leverage to the other side and surrender leverage on the floor of the House," Pelosi told reporters Thursday.

At a meeting of House Democrats before the vote, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York implored moderates to vote against the Republican-led motions, adding that she would make it clear to liberal activists which members supported the Republican measures, according to officials in the room.

"All they want to do is feed red meat to their base," Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, said of House Republicans. "I'm hoping that colleagues of mine will see it that way and understand that these procedural motions -- even the best-worded procedural motion -- has not had the chance to go through the process" of committee consideration.

Over concern that some Democrats will continue to break away on tough votes, some House leaders are weighing revising the rules to require Republicans to give them more notice on the content of procedural motions.

Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-S.C., who has voted for Republican-backed motions, played down their importance Thursday.

"These little motions and minor bills should not take attention away from the fact that progress is being made to keep people safe," said Cunningham, one of the co-sponsors of Clyburn's gun-control bill.

Pelosi signaled that she was not keen to change the rules, but added that it could be a topic for consideration by a select committee studying potential changes to "modernize" the House.

"I am a big believer in respecting the whole House and the rights of the minority to have their say," Pelosi told reporters.

The bill did show some of the old divisions that have plagued Democrats in the past over gun control. Seven Democrats voted no, including freshmen Anthony Brindisi of New York, Jared Golden of Maine, Kendra Horn of Oklahoma, Ben McAdams of Utah and Torres Small of New Mexico, all of whom won Republican districts in November.

Only three Republicans voted yes.

A Section on 03/01/2019