• Jacob Maldonado, called as a possible juror for a Honolulu misdemeanor assault trial, was trying to get out of jury duty when he shouted "He is guilty! He is guilty!" outside the courtroom, which forced a mistrial and resulted in him spending a night in jail, his lawyer said.

• Rosiane Santos, 41, a Brazil native, pleaded innocent to assault and battery charges after grabbing a "Make America Great Again" hat off a man's head at a restaurant in Falmouth, Mass., and is facing deportation because federal officials say she is in the U.S. illegally.

• Robert Brandel, 60, of North Tonawanda, N.Y., accused of faking his own abduction and robbery because he was short thousands of dollars that he owed in a Super Bowl betting pool, was arrested on fraud and false-report counts after a state trooper found him tied up in his pickup.

• Dirk Schlebes, the town treasurer and other officials of Ahlen, Germany, are being criticized on social media as "heartless," for seizing a pet pug named Edda and selling it on eBay for about $850 to partially cover a family's debt to the town.

• Glenn Jacobs, mayor of Knoxville County, Tenn., posted a video of a 30-foot-deep sinkhole that opened on a county road after heavy rains, declaring it a "monster" that could cost as much as $100,000 to repair.

• Dana Naylor Jr., 31, a garbage-truck driver who drove into the path of a train in Crozet, Va., that was carrying Republican members of Congress headed to a retreat in 2018, was acquitted of involuntary manslaughter over a co-worker's death in the crash.

• Nicholas Zuckerman, 24, an Arizona man who pleaded guilty to posting online threats to bomb a commencement event for black students at Harvard University in Massachusetts in 2017, faces up to five years in prison, prosecutors said.

• Curt VanderKooi, a police lieutenant in Grand Rapids, Mich., was placed on administrative leave, accused of racial profiling after he notified immigration officials about the arrest of a mentally ill Hispanic military veteran who is actually a U.S. citizen.

• Chris Fiore, a spokesman for South Lake Tahoe, Calif., said a woman who authorities believe was living in her car and became trapped inside when snowfall buried the vehicle, was rescued after a snowplow inadvertently bumped into the car and the operator helped shovel her out.

A Section on 03/01/2019