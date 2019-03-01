Interim EPA chief confirmed for post Pedestrian road deaths hit 28-year high Shooting at VA hospital injures doctor River's retreat eases California flooding

A man rows along a flooded street Thursday in Guerneville, Calif. Rains in Northern California caused the Russian River to rise to levels it had not reached in 25 years. The streets of Guerneville and Monte Rio were flooded, with water entering about 2,000 buildings.

River's retreat eases California flooding

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. -- Floodwaters that turned two Northern California wine country communities into islands reachable only by boat began receding Thursday as a rain-engorged river finally peaked after swamping thousands of homes and businesses.

The Russian River in wine country north of San Francisco crested at more than 46 feet Wednesday night, Sonoma County officials said. The water was not expected to return to the river's banks until late Thursday.

The river frequently floods in rainy weather but it had not reached that level in 25 years. The estimated 2,000 inundated buildings were mainly in and around the community of Guerneville, said Briana Khan, a Sonoma County spokesman. The town of Monte Rio also was isolated when roads leading to it were swamped.

The river was one of several in Northern California that were swollen by days of rain from storms that also dumped heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada, throughout the Pacific Northwest and into Montana.

Interim EPA chief confirmed for post

WASHINGTON -- The Senate on Thursday confirmed former coal industry lobbyist Andrew Wheeler to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, despite concerns by Democrats and one Republican about regulatory rollbacks he's made in eight months as the agency's acting chief.

Senators voted 52-47 to confirm Wheeler, who was nominated by President Donald Trump after former administrator Scott Pruitt resigned last year after ethics allegations.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., chairman of the Senate environment committee, called Wheeler "uniquely qualified" to lead EPA and said that under Wheeler the agency is putting forward proposals that "both protect our environment and allow the country's economy to flourish."

But Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., said Wheeler was failing to protect the environment and human health and was "nominated to unravel and undo the environmental protections that are now in place."

Wheeler, 54, was confirmed as deputy administrator last April and became acting chief in July after Pruitt resigned. He worked at the EPA early in his career and was a top aide at the Senate Environment Committee before becoming a lobbyist a decade ago.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins was the sole Republican to oppose Wheeler, saying, "The policies he has supported as acting administrator are not in the best interest of our environment and public health, particularly given the threat of climate change to our nation."

Texan executed for 3 slayings in 1989

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- A Texas inmate was executed Thursday evening for the killings nearly 30 years ago of his estranged wife's parents and her brother, who was a police officer.

Billie Wayne Coble received lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the August 1989 shooting deaths of Robert and Zelda Vicha and their son, Bobby Vicha, at separate homes in Axtell, northeast of Waco.

Coble, 70, once described by a prosecutor as having "a heart full of scorpions," was the oldest inmate executed by Texas since the state resumed carrying out capital punishment in 1982.

Asked to make a final statement, Coble replied: "That'll be $5."

As Coble was giving his statement, his son, a friend and a daughter-in-law in the death chamber witness area became emotional and violent. They were yelling obscenities, throwing fists and kicking at others in the death chamber's witness area.

Officers stepped in and the witnesses continued to resist. They were eventually moved to a courtyard and the two men were handcuffed.

While the witnesses were being subdued outside, the single dose of pentobarbital was being administered to Coble. He was pronounced dead 11 minutes later at 6:24 p.m.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Jeremy Desel said the two men were arrested on a charge of resisting arrest and taken to the Walker County jail.

The U.S. Supreme Court earlier Thursday turned down Coble's request to delay his execution.

Shooting at VA hospital injures doctor

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- A double-amputee Army veteran shot and wounded a doctor just before a mental-health evaluation at a veterans hospital in Florida, authorities said.

Larry Ray Bon, 59, of Michigan, arrived at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Riviera Beach on Wednesday morning and was combative for hours, according to the FBI. Authorities said Bon was taken to the emergency room that evening for the mental-health evaluation, when he pulled out a gun and shot a doctor in the neck.

"During the shooting, in between shots, the doctor saw an opportunity to jump on the suspect and disarm him," Justin Fleck, the assistant special agent in charge for the FBI's Miami office, said.

It was not clear how Bon got the gun into the hospital.

Another hospital employee was grazed by a bullet. VA spokesman Mary Kay Rutan said the doctor was treated at a West Palm Beach hospital and released.

A National Guardsman navigates in floodwaters Thursday in Guerneville, Calif.

