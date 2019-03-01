J.C. Penney confirms 1 Arkansas location to be shuttered

J.C. Penney has 14 stores in Arkansas, its website says. The company did not specify Thursday what stores around the nation it would close.

J.C. Penney said on Friday that one Arkansas location is among 18 department stores it plans to close this year.

A spokesman for the chain said the location at The Pines Mall in Pine Bluff will be shut effective July 5.

"This decision is the result of an ongoing review of our store portfolio, which includes assessing locations that may not meet our required financial targets or represent an opportunity to capitalize on a beneficial real estate asset," spokesman Dana Harrington said in a statement. "It’s never easy taking actions that directly impact our valued associates and customers, however we feel this is a necessary business decision."

The company said this week it would turn the lights out at 18 department stores, including three that were announced in January. It also will close nine home and furniture stores. It will take charges of $15 million in relation to those closings during the first half of this year.

Harrington said separation benefits will be offered to workers who don't transfer to a different store. J.C. Penney operates 13 other stores in Arkansas.