Give to those filling in

What are well-off, liberal, progressive Arkies to do? The state will send us larger income-tax refunds next year while neglecting its responsibilities to Arkansans.

Here's one idea. Send the windfall difference to liberal, progressive organizations that are filling in where the state is failing. Perhaps organizations such as Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, Arkansas Food Bank, or liberal progressive politicians. There's a long list. You choose.

Let's all do it.

THEA and CHRIS SPATZ

Conway

Provide broadband

Below the usual Julia Randle religious ramblings on Monday's Voices page, Fred Verser opined that revenue from any future out-of-state Internet sales tax, estimated to be $35 million per year, should be kept from going "anywhere near" the general revenue fund and instead be allocated to the lottery scholarship fund. I have a different idea.

The purpose of a sales tax is to provide services from which both we and local businesses benefit, such as road/street maintenance to allow us to drive to the business, a fire department to keep the business from burning down, a police department to keep gangbangers from robbing us in the parking lot, and a justice system to lock them up when they do. But what would we and the out-of-state businesses get for taxes that they would be obliged to collect and we'd be obliged to pay? The out-of-state businesses would gain nothing from subsidizing our state-run numbers racket; they would only benefit if the revenue was used to facilitate our doing business with them, just as the locally collected taxes do.

Since we are not traveling physically to those businesses, I suggest that any bill requiring them to collect and us to pay out-of-state Internet sales taxes also require the state to use the revenue to provide broadband Internet access to us out here in the boonies. If so, I would be in favor of it and I'd re-allocate the $500 I now pay annually for Internet access to shopping online.

If, however, the state is just going to let the Legislature pay off their buddies and line their own pockets from the general revenue fund, as has been the past practice that Mr. Verser wants to avoid, I am not in favor of more taxation.

PHIL WARNER

Garfield

Get along without it

My family moved to Pine Bluff 50 years ago. One of the first things we did was subscribe to your newspaper, and I say "your newspaper" because it surely isn't mine any longer. I do not have Internet in my home, and I would certainly not pay for that as well as your subscription fee. I am 86 years old. Young people do not read newspapers as we old ones do. It is a lifetime habit with us.

Frankly, I admit that I'll miss John Brummett's column, "Dear Abby," Dennis the Menace, and Pickles, but l'll get along without them, and they won't miss me. I'll just sit back and watch all the news on my television and laugh ... after all, I'll be saving $34 a month, and that helps when you're on a fixed income.

MARY OLIVER

Pine Bluff

A baloney sandwich

The Arkansas legislators and governor are scamming us citizens with this tax-cut baloney!

First, they say cutting the highest tax rate by 1 percent will work miracles. I beg to differ on that. I would guess you cannot find one person at Walmart, JB Hunt, P&G, etc., that refused to transfer to Arkansas or turned down a job because the state income tax was 1 percent too high. It just doesn't work that way.

So the powers that be are slapping the entire state with a tax increase on fuel. Every person will be affected by the increase in gas and diesel prices directly in their vehicles at the pump, or increased consumer-goods costs as truckers pass that cost along. Don't forget we needed to save the highways a few years ago with an extra one-half percent sales tax.

Hundreds of thousands were spent on a tax study, which just turned out to be nothing more than a grocery cart of options of where to slap on some more taxes. A high school civics class could have figured that out.

And to top all this off, the morons increase the tax on electric cars. Isn't non-fossil-fuel transportation supposed to save the world? Yet we slide another little poke at the public's pocketbook onto something that is under the radar. Poor fiscal management thrives when the money being spent comes from someone else.

JAMES STOOPS

Fayetteville

New names in order

In order to be most accurate, maybe we should change the letter designations next to each name on the 2020 ballots from "R" and "D" to "T" and "N."

In recent history the Republican party morphed into Teapublicans, and now they are Trumpublicans. Those guys are just sheep blindly following an influential group or leader. The Democrats are real sheep too. We will call them the Nancycrats, not because they are weenies (which all of the T's and N's are), but because Nancy is their leader.

We have a federal government that, more and more, follows the philosophy du jour rather than the Constitution it swears to uphold. By 2022 there will probably be the need for new and different letter designations. All that our elected federal officials are ever for is what will get them re-elected. Maybe, someday, that will be the Constitution.

Only then will we be able to escape the vicious cycle where the Democrats have to save us from the Republicans, who eventually have to save us from the Democrats.

TED HOOD JR.

Fairfield Bay

Editorial on 03/01/2019