Little Rock police chief: Officer-involved shooting video could be released next week

Little Rock interim Police Chief Wayne Bewley released a video statement Friday afternoon saying the video footage from the officer-involved shooting Friday could be released by the end of next week.

On Feb. 22, Officer Charles Starks was conducting a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle near West 12th Street and South Rodney Parham Road when he fatally shot the driver, 30-year-old Bradley Blackshire, according to previous releases.

A police report from the incident said Blackshire refused to comply with the officer's command during the traffic stop and pulled forward, causing the vehicle to strike Starks.

Starks fired his department-issued weapon, fatally hitting Blackshire, according to previous releases. Starks was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

Starks has since been relieved of duty, meaning his badge and gun were taken and he is ineligible to work in any capacity as an officer for the duration of the investigation.

In the video statement Friday, Bewley said he understood that citizens were anxiously awaiting the release of the dash-camera footage from the incident.

"At this point, we anticipate that we will have the criminal investigation completed by the end of next week," Bewley said. "At that time, we will submit the file to the prosecuting attorney's office and at that point, we will release the video evidence to the public."

Bewley said it was important to understand that every officer-involved shooting has two components: a criminal investigation and an administrative investigation. The administrative investigation determines whether the officer violated department policy.

Both investigations are ongoing, he said.

