LIVE!

Today at 1:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas Winds Concert Band -- Free concert "The Sunny Side" at 7 p.m. Saturday at Farmington High School Performing Arts Center. The 80-piece concert band will perform a diverse selection of music including classical, theatrical, march and jazz compositions. arkansaswinds.org. (Photo courtesy Kate Sutterfield)

Today

Shook Yang -- 9 p.m., Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Dana Louise -- 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.

Gin Mill Dive -- 6 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Man vs. Machine Piano Duel -- 7:30 p.m., Breedlove Auditorium, Fort Smith.

Whiskey Menders -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Willi Carlisle -- 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Spafford -- 9 p.m.; Earl & Them at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$81.

Brent Terhune -- 7 p.m., The Grove, Lowell. $15.

The Reeves Brothers -- 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $12.50-$20.

Dave Bright Band -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo -- Ruth Chris, Rogers.

Taylor Scott Band -- Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Cody Jinks -- 7 p.m., Temple Live, Fort Smith. $55-$75.

Old Dime Box -- 7Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Will Brand -- 9 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.

Saturday

Cody Jinks -- 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. $25-$150.

Ladies Night in Cursive II -- 8 p.m., Backspace, Fayetteville. $8-$10.

Leflar Live -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

BOOGIE T.RIO -- 9 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$75.

Brent Terhune -- 7 p.m., The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Taylor Scott Band -- 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Moonsong -- Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Buddy Shute Duo -- 7:30 p.m., Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.

Route 358 -- 10 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.

-- Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com

NAN What's Up on 03/01/2019

Print Headline: LIVE!

