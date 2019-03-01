Today
Shook Yang -- 9 p.m., Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Dana Louise -- 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.
Gin Mill Dive -- 6 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Man vs. Machine Piano Duel -- 7:30 p.m., Breedlove Auditorium, Fort Smith.
Whiskey Menders -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Willi Carlisle -- 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Spafford -- 9 p.m.; Earl & Them at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$81.
Brent Terhune -- 7 p.m., The Grove, Lowell. $15.
The Reeves Brothers -- 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $12.50-$20.
Dave Bright Band -- Mojo's Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo -- Ruth Chris, Rogers.
Taylor Scott Band -- Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
Cody Jinks -- 7 p.m., Temple Live, Fort Smith. $55-$75.
Old Dime Box -- 7Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Will Brand -- 9 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.
Saturday
Cody Jinks -- 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. $25-$150.
Ladies Night in Cursive II -- 8 p.m., Backspace, Fayetteville. $8-$10.
Leflar Live -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
BOOGIE T.RIO -- 9 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$75.
Brent Terhune -- 7 p.m., The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Taylor Scott Band -- 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.
Moonsong -- Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Buddy Shute Duo -- 7:30 p.m., Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.
Route 358 -- 10 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.
-- Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com
