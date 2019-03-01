Man arrested in Forrest City killing

A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man who was found outside a convenience store in Forrest City on Saturday, police said.

Officers discovered Louis Moore lying facedown on the pavement near a Super Mart, 107 W. Cook Ave., about 6:40 p.m. Saturday, according to a report by Forrest City police. Moore appeared to have been shot multiple times in his upper body, according to authorities.

A suspect, 31-year-old Rashad Green, was found inside the convenience store and taken into police custody, the report said. According to police, officers also recovered a handgun from Green.

Green faces a charge of first-degree murder and was transported to the St. Francis County jail, where he remained Tuesday in lieu of a $100,000 bond, according to an online jail roster. The investigation is ongoing.

"It is my hope that the arrest of Rashad Green will help bring some closure to the family," said Deon Lee, the Forrest City police chief.

