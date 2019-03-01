Marion wins the battle of the Patriots

PEARCY -- Marion won the Patriots' game.

Tim Ceasar, a 6-9 senior forward, scored 24 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked 6 shots as the Marion Patriots downed the Little Rock Parkview Patriots 58-50 in Thursday's quarterfinals of the Class 5A boys state tournament at Wolf Arena.

Marion (23-3) scored 12 consecutive points early in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Marion struggled to get any consistency for the first three quarters thanks to Parkview's defense.

"We have a problem with the 3-2 zone," Marion Coach David Clark said. "Teams, even if they're not a 3-2 zone team, are playing it against us. ... Defense made the difference for us. We started running and jumping and got a couple of breaks."

Parkview picked up 22 points and five rebounds from Allen Flanigan and Airion Simmons finished with 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks.

"We changed defenses on them but we just didn't rotate like we should have," Parkview Coach Al Flanigan said. "Our young guys just couldn't keep up."

Trailing 38-33 to star the fourth quarter, Allen Flanigan hit a lay up to cut Marion's lead to three. Junior Keighland Young stole the ball on the following possession, but the Patriots turned the ball over.

Marion scored the next 12 points, with all of the points either coming from the free-throw line or on layups.

Parkview could only get as close as the final margin.

Detrick Reeves added 10 points and Keyshawn Woods 9 for Marion, which will play next in Saturday's semifinals.

HOT SPRINGS 69,

NETTLETON 54

Junior forward Santiair Thomas scored eight of his team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter as the Trojans (25-4) ran over the Raiders.

Caleb Campbell added 14 points and dished out seven assists, and the Trojans hit 28 of 41 shots to advance to today's quarterfinals against Little Rock Hall.

"That's always our game plan," Hot Springs Coach Antoni Lasker said of the turnovers. "We want to create turnovers to give ourselves extra possessions ... but did I think we would have 18? Probably not. ... I'm satisfied with that number."

The Trojans jumped out to a 9-2 lead, led 14-8 after one quarter and 33-21 at the half. Nettleton (16-8) got no closer than eight points in the second half despite a 18-point, 12-rebound, 3-steal performance from 6-5 senior Jarquavious Cain.

Nettleton senior Kevin Fulton added 10 points and senior Marion McFadden scored 8.

