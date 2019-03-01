Marmaduke lookalikes have way

CARLISLE -- Marmaduke's twin-engine guard combination of Holly Robinson and Reesa Hampton are difficult to stop and almost impossible to tell apart.

Murfreesboro's Rattlers can attest to that.

Robinson, a 5-7 freshman, and Hampton, a 5-4 junior, combined to score 39 points while dribbling circles around chasing Murfreesboro defenders as Marmaduke (26-13) advanced to one of Saturday's Class 2A girls semifinals with a 66-40 victory.

"I actually looked at their last names to see if they were sisters, " Murfreesboro Coach Nicole Martin said.

They are not, of course.

Marmaduke Coach Rick Smith smiled when asked if the two girls are related, but pointed out that they are not, even though everybody in the community is considered family.

But what about the identical black headbands, the blonde hair pinned up in bobs on the top of their heads, and their ability to dribble, pass and shoot layups with either hand?

"I think they play well together, I'll say that," Smith said.

They had plenty of help from their teammates.

Senior Johnna Rae Baine contributed 16 points, and Angel Johnson chipped in with 8 points and 8 rebounds to complement Robinson, who finished with 22, and Hampton, who had 17.

"Marmaduke really came out and attacked the goal, and that was the difference in the game," Martin said. "We couldn't play man like we normally do. We tried to utilize our height. ... They knew what they wanted to do, and they were a little more seasoned with their program."

Martin said having to play Wednesday after Marmaduke started the tournament on Tuesday afternoon might have been an advantage for the Lady Bulldogs, especially with several Lady Rattlers slowed by the flu.

Murfreesboro's inside three of Jacey Saldana, Lainie Baxter and Erin Davis were unable to take advantage of a distinct size advantage.

Saldana led Murfreesboro with 12.

RIVERSIDE 37, LAVACA 20

Freshman point guard Carolina Hoffman scored 17 points and orchestrated a deliberate Riverside offense that was content to eat time off the fourth-quarter clock and force Lavaca (20-12) to foul en route to its first-round victory.

The Lady Rebels controlled the tempo and the scoreboard from the start, leading 10-0 after one period, 14-8 at halftime and 25-15 heading into the fourth quarter.

Hope Headley led Lavaca with seven points.

EARLE 58, COTTER 28

Colbie Maples scored 15, RoShala Scott 14 and T'asja Hughey 11 to lead Earle (24-4) to a dominating victory over Cotter (14-18) in a first-round game.

Earle advanced to meet Quitman (28-6) in tonight's semifinals.

Earle led 19-11 after one period and 35-14 at halftime against Cotter, which was led by Sam Sanchez (9 points) and 8 from Kate Cheek.

Sports on 03/01/2019