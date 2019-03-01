• Sully, the service dog who symbolized devotion lying by former President George H.W. Bush's flag-draped casket, has a new mission. The 2-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever on Wednesday joined Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's dog program to help wounded veterans. Sully offered his paw as he was administered an oath streamed on Facebook to "support, comfort and cheer warriors and their families." Sully received a new vest and is considered a Navy hospital corpsman second class. Sully's Instagram account posted that he looks forward to continuing his mission "as my best friend wanted me to." The service dog served Bush for six months until the former president died in November.

• Virginia first lady Pam Northam is expressing regret after the mother of a black teenager complained that a tour of the Governor's Mansion was racially insensitive. Northam said Wednesday that is she is working to make sure the stories of slaves who worked in the mansion's historic kitchen before the Civil War are told properly. Northam's statement comes amid heightened racial tension in Virginia politics. Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring have recently apologized for wearing blackface decades ago. And, the state's highest elected black official, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, has compared himself to Jim Crow-era lynching victims after two women accused him of sexual assault. State employee Leah Walker made the complaint after her eighth-grade daughter toured the mansion as a part of the Senate page program. Walker said Pam Northam singled out black students when passing out cotton and discussing the horrors of slavery. Northam's office said the first lady did not single anyone out. However, Walker's account differs from an account written by her daughter, which did not explicitly say only black pages were singled out. Democratic state Sen. Scott Surovell and Republican state Sen. Bill Stanley said both of their daughters, who were also on the tour, told them that Northam did not single anyone out.

• Domestic diva Martha Stewart is joining the cannabis craze and will partner with Canopy Growth Corp. to assist developing new products that contain non-psychoactive CBD and other hemp-derived cannabinoids. Ontario, Canada-based Canopy Growth is one of the most high-profile companies in the rapidly growing cannabis market. Canopy said it will benefit from Stewart's decades of experience marketing consumer products. Canopy also makes products for rapper Snoop Dogg's Leafs by Snoop cannabis line. Stewart and Snoop are friends who co-host the VH1 talk show Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party.

Photo by AP POOL

Sully, the yellow Labrador retriever who was former President George H.W. Bush's service dog during a departure ceremony at Ellington Field Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Houston.

Photo by Pool Photo

Pam Northam

Photo by Invision

Martha Stewart

