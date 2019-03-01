Sections
No ‘nay’ votes on Senate seizure bill

Today at 4:30 a.m. 1comment

Legislation that would require a felony conviction before someone’s property could be seized as part of a civil judgment zipped through the Senate on Thursday.

The vote was 35-0 to send Senate Bill 308 by Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, to the House.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

Under the bill, a court may waive the conviction requirement in order to seize the property as part of a civil judgment if the prosecuting attorney has strong evidence: that the owner died; was deported; was granted immunity or reduced punishment in exchange for testifying or assisting a law enforcement agency or prosecution; fled the jurisdiction or failed to appear on the underlying criminal charge; failed to answer the complaint for civil asset forfeiture; abandoned or disclaimed ownership; or agreed in writing with the prosecuting attorney and other parties as to the property’s disposition.

— Michael R. Wickline

  • Knuckleball1
    March 1, 2019 at 7:02 a.m.

    This bunch of idiots, the Supreme Court of the United States has ruled on this but yet again the Crooks and Thieves are the Smartest in the Land...!!!!
