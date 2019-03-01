Police arrest man, 23, accused of ransacking central Arkansas church

Police in central Arkansas said Friday they arrested a man accused of rampaging through a Conway church this week, destroying several items inside and trying to burn a van.

The Conway Police Department said in a statement that a tip led to the arrest of 23-year-old Brenton Winn. The department posted photos of a man who apparently broke into the Central Baptist Church at 3333 Dave Ward Dr. in Conway Thursday morning.

Faulkner County jail records show Winn was in custody Friday afternoon on suspicion of multiple charges, including arson, burglary and criminal mischief.

Police and church officials said the man smashed through a window and went on for at least two hours destroying things.

Jeff South, the church's associate pastor, told the Democrat-Gazette hours after the break-in that the person ransacked rooms, broke pictures and threw food on walls.

He said many of the items could be replaced, adding that he hopes the man “gets help” and offering him forgiveness.

No one was injured during the break-in, officials said.

Dozens of volunteers helped clean up the mess Thursday as church officials assessed the cost of repairing damages.

It wasn't immediately known if Winn had an attorney to comment on the arrest.