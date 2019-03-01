Police veteran Finks states case for chief

At the community forum Thursday night, police chief candidate Assistant Chief Hayward Finks returned time and again to one thing: He knows Little Rock.

Finks is one of two internal candidates vying to be the next chief. The other is Assistant Chief Alice Fulk. Two out-of-state candidates are Todd Chamberlain, a former Los Angeles Police Department commander, and Norman, Okla., Police Chief Keith Humphrey.

All four finalists will answer residents' questions at individual public forums as part of the interview process, and Finks fielded more than 20 questions during his event Thursday.

The questions covered divisions within the Little Rock department, the necessity for stronger relationships between officers and the community, and whether the department is adequately policing itself.

The chief of police position was vacated in November. Former Chief Kenton Buckner took a new job as leader the Syracuse, N.Y., police force.

In the months since, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and a team of advisers narrowed a roster of 51 applicants to the four finalists. In addition to the public forums, each will sit down for a one-on-one meeting with the mayor before Scott chooses the next department leader.

Before taking questions, Finks spoke for more than 10 minutes about his relationship with the city. The 31-year veteran of the department spoke of his parents -- who graduated from Philander Smith College, where the forum was held -- and his mother's cafe just blocks from where he was standing Thursday evening.

"Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought," Finks said, pausing for a moment to compose himself, "that I would be standing before you as a candidate for the chief of police."

Finks outlined three areas he would target as chief: community engagement, the internal culture of the Police Department and crime reduction.

When he opened the floor to questions, streams of residents, police officers and public officials lined both sides of the room to get a chance at the microphone.

"There is an elephant in the room, and the elephant is the systemic problems that we all know exist in the Little Rock Police Department," resident Carla Daniels said. "How do we know that you won't be a part of the problem but instead a part of the solution?"

Daniels said racial bias and inequity in the department affect not just the officers, but residents, too. Similar observations and questions were repeated by people who stepped up to the microphone.

Finks said that as chief he would meet regularly with the Fraternal Order of Police and the Black Police Officer Association to better understand the needs of the officers.

His goal would be to create a culture of respect within the department that extends through the ranks and into the community, Finks said.

"Did we treat everybody with dignity and respect?" Finks said. "If we didn't, I have a problem with it. That's how we hold people accountable."

When asked about bettering the relationship between officers and residents, Finks recalled his days as a police officer and said he has a long history of building relationships with residents.

As chief, Finks said, he would encourage more attendance at neighborhood association meetings, create citizen advisory boards over each division of the department and increase staffing at resource centers across the city.

"A lot of times, people think community policing is an officer riding a bike through a neighborhood or the mounted units," Finks said. "Community policing is a philosophy. It's the spirit that every opportunity we have we're going to partner with the community and the citizens of the community to build trust, to solve problems and to reduce crime. That spirit has to permeate throughout the department."

When asked why dashboard camera footage is not used universally in the department, Finks said many older vehicles are not equipped with video capabilities, but as chief, he would push to get body cameras for all officers who encounter the public.

More than one questioner mentioned lawsuits that have been filed against the department in the past year. Allegations of racial bias in the department surfaced in March when four officers filed a federal lawsuit saying they had faced discrimination while working there. Another lawsuit alleged that officers violated a resident's civil rights when they executed a "no knock" warrant at a residence in 2017. Other residents have since joined in that litigation.

In light of the national and local spotlight on department practices, one man asked if Finks believes the department has adequate administrative oversight.

"I think the Police Department has proven again and again that the department can police itself," Finks said, noting that not everyone in the room might agree. "I think we've proven that."

When one questioner raised the issue of police officers not living within the city limits, Finks said he does not believe that residency should be mandated for officers because doing so might decrease the department's pool of recruits, but residency should be encouraged.

One questioner asked about officer Charles Starks, who was relieved of duty Wednesday after a shooting that left Bradley Blackshire dead. Finks would not comment on the specifics of the ongoing investigation.

In the middle of NAACP youth advocate Diane Charles' question on the importance of officers patrolling communities, a commotion briefly drew the crowd's attention to the rear of the room. About a half-dozen people began yelling and waving signs demanding that the video of the Blackshire shooting be released.

Police officers posted at the exits of the room escorted the protesters out.

The public forum for Humphrey is scheduled for Monday. Fulk's forum is Thursday. Chamberlain's forum was on Feb. 25.

Each forum begins at 6 p.m. in the Kendall Nugent Center at Philander Smith College downtown.

