Senators endorse e-prescription plan

A bill that would require prescriptions for controlled substances such as opioids and narcotics be moved to a paperless system cleared the Arkansas Senate on Thursday.

The Senate voted 30-1 to approve Senate Bill 174 by Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, sending the measure to the House of Representatives.

SB174 would become effective either Jan. 1, 2021, or on the certification by the attorney general that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services requires mandatory electronic prescribing. The bill fell short of clearing the Senate last week before Hammer amended his bill.

Hammer has said his bill would reduce the opportunity for fraud and is a response to the nation's opioid epidemic, which data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have shown to be particularly pronounced in Arkansas.

-- Michael R. Wickline