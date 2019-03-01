Shead, Eubanks give boost to Drew Central

OSCEOLA -- Junior guard Travarus Shead was the catalyst, but classmate Trenton Eubanks shot Drew Central into the next round.

Eubanks, a junior forward, hit a free throw with under a second left as the Pirates slipped past Booneville 45-44 on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A boys state tournament at Seminole Arena.

"They're winners, simply winners," Drew Central Coach C.J. Watson said. "They just know how to do it when the game on the line. It was a dogfight all the way through, like we knew it would be.

"But we pulled it out, and now we're one game away from getting to our goal of playing in Hot Springs."

Shead finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds and 5 steals, and Eubanks ended with 11 points for Drew Central (27-6), which advanced to a 1:30 p.m. Saturday semifinal.

Size wasn't much of a factor for Drew Central in its 73-65 overtime victory over Rivercrest on Tuesday, but Booneville started three players that stood 6-4 or better, highlighted by 6-8 center Logan Bradley, who had 27 points in the Bearcats' 84-72 victory over Waldron in the first round. Against Drew Central, Bradley was hampered by early foul problems and was held scoreless in the first half.

Booneville (29-4) faced a slim 19-17 deficit at the half but followed Bradley's lead in the first three minutes of the third quarter to grab the lead. The Bearcats eventually had a 34-33 advantage with 7:18 left in the fourth quarter before a Shead lay-up started a 7-0 rally. Booneville responded with a six-point run and later tied the game at 44-44 on Bradley's basket with 22 seconds remaining.

Drew Central reclaimed the lead when Eubanks was fouled with 0.6 seconds remaining while trying to grab an offensive rebound. He hit the first shot, then missed the second. The Bearcats had one last crack, but the ensuing inbound pass was knocked away as time expired.

"You can't measure the heart of this team," Watson said. "Take Trenton for example. He's an undersized 6-foot kid that can play guard, but he gave [Bradley] all he could handle.

"That kind of effort, that's all you can ask for. That's what this team is about, grit, determination and heart. And now, we're a little closer to taking that next step."

Senior guard Grant Goers had 15 points, and Bradley ended with 13 points, 9 rebounds and 6 blocks for Booneville.

