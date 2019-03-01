The World in Brief

Rescuers stand Thursday at the entrance of the collapsed gold mine in Bolaang Mongondow, Indonesia.

Trapped Indonesia miners get provisions

BOLAANG MONGONDOW, Indonesia -- Rescuers have passed water and food to some of the dozens of people trapped in a collapsed Indonesian gold mine, an official said Thursday, calling the grueling rescue effort in a remote inaccessible location a race against time.

The national disaster agency said 19 people had been rescued alive from the mine in North Sulawesi's Bolaang Mongondow district as of Thursday evening. The death toll rose to seven and about three dozen miners remain trapped.

Disaster official Abdul Muin Paputungan said a trapped miner's leg was amputated to free him but the man died from blood loss while being carried out.

Rescue workers used makeshift stretchers to haul victims through steep jungle terrain to safety.

"We hope those still trapped can survive with the food and drinking water that we delivered to them," Paputungan said. "We have to race against time because their conditions are getting weaker and the oxygen inside we hope is still enough to let them survive."

Wooden structures in the mine collapsed Tuesday evening because of shifting soil and the large number of mining holes. Informal mining operations are commonplace in Indonesia, providing a tenuous livelihood to thousands who labor in conditions with a high risk of serious injury or death.

Strike said to kill French ISIS leader

AL-OMAR OIL FIELD BASE, Syria -- The U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State said Thursday that a prominent French militant who is one of Europe's most-wanted members of the extremist group was killed in an airstrike in Syria.

The coalition tweeted that a strike killed Fabien Clain, who is linked to the 2015 attacks in Paris, in the Syrian village of Baghouz on the banks of the Euphrates River where the militant group is making its last stand.

Coalition spokesman Col. Sean Ryan said the airstrike occurred Feb. 20, but gave no further details.

French authorities did not immediately comment on the announcement, but said last week that they were working to verify reports that Clain had been killed.

The day after the Nov. 13, 2015 attacks in Paris, Clain's voice announced in a recording that the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the onslaught. The attacks killed 130 people at the Bataclan concert hall, cafes and the national stadium.

Clain was believed to have been in Syria since 2015. Officials suspect that a number of French extremists remain holed up in Baghouz.

France faulted over migrant boy's care

PARIS -- The European Court of Human Rights ordered France to pay $17,000 to an Afghan migrant for failing to protect him when, as a 12-year-old, he lived alone in a makeshift migrant camp in Calais.

Thursday's decision is limited to the case of Jamil Khan, who spent six months in the squalid camp, one of scores of unaccompanied minors there.

Khan sneaked across the English Channel in March 2016 and now lives in Birmingham.

The Strasbourg court said it wasn't convinced the French government did all it could to care for and protect the child, as a court had ordered after a lawyers' group filed a complaint on his behalf.

The court ruled authorities had breached Europe's human-rights convention forbidding inhuman or degrading treatment.

The decision comes after controversy over a new French database on young migrants who claim to be children.

The number of migrants officially recognized as underage in France tripled between 2015 and last year, to more than 17,000 people, the Interior Ministry said in a statement Thursday. But it said a much larger number of adult migrants claim to be children in order to seek special state aid and shelter from local governments.

11 Somalis die in blast near judge's home

NAIROBI, Kenya -- A powerful explosion killed at least 11 people in the Somali capital Thursday, police said. An Islamic extremist group claimed a Mogadishu hotel was the intended target, but a police officer said militants detonated a bomb while trying to assassinate a judge.

Militants set off a car bomb near the residence of appeals court chief Judge Abshir Omar, and security forces stationed outside the judge's house fought off gunmen who tried to force their way inside, police officer Mohamed Hussein said.

Eight others were injured in the attack, Hussein said.

Two witnesses said the blast ripped off part of the roof of Omar's house. The witnesses, shopkeeper Ahmed Mohamed and resident Fatima Nur, reported hearing gunfire after the explosion and said smoke billowed from the site of the attack.

Al-Shabab, which is considered the deadliest Islamic extremist group in Africa, claimed responsibility for the attack. The al-Qaida-linked group said the Maka Almukaraamah hotel, not the judge's house nearby, was the intended target.

The al-Shabab group, which opposes Somalia's federal government and wants to impose Shariah law, has carried out many deadly attacks inside Somalia and elsewhere in the region, including in neighboring Kenya.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Photo by AP/FARAH ABDI WARSAMEH

Somalis walk Thursday near a building destroyed by a car bomb in Mogadishu. Police said a nearby judge’s home was the intended target of the blast.

A Section on 03/01/2019