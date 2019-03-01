Year's road death toll up to 60 after reports

State officials released and updated reports on three deadly crashes since late last month, bringing the yearly total to at least 60 roadway deaths so far.

A state police spokesman said he did not know the reason for the delay in the reports, but he noted that the public release of reports is sometimes held off pending certain developments, such as a death that occurs days or weeks after a wreck.

Damian Lazoya, 22, of Mercedes, Texas, died Feb. 22, a day after being struck by a truck along Interstate 40 in West Memphis, according to information from the Arkansas State Police and the Wolfe Brothers Funeral Home. Lazoya was a pedestrian, state police said.

A state police report listed rainy and wet conditions at the time of the Crittenden County accident. The report did not list the name of the driver of the truck that hit him.

A 46-year-old Altheimer man whose car burst into flames after striking an abandoned vehicle on Phillips County Road 529 died. The report said Brian O'Neal Bishop suffered fatal injuries in the Jan. 31 wreck.

State police also released details of a Feb. 15 crash in which an 18-year-old man died near El Paso in southwestern White County.

Thomas Booth, 18, died after his vehicle crossed the centerline of Arkansas 5 and was hit by an oncoming truck, a police report states.

An updated report said Patsy Booth, a 72-year-old passenger, also was killed.

