Arkansas flower and Garden Show delivers to Gardeners!

Day 2 of 3 the Arkansas Flower & Garden Show is over. Old home week continued today--so many gardening friends to see and visit with.

Bob Byers was in town to speak and he stayed with us, so we went together to the show. We couldn't walk more than 10 feet before we ran into people we knew and had to visit with.



It was almost 12 p.m. and we hadn't progressed too far when I reminded Bob he had to speak in 30 minutes. We had to hustle to the Farm & Ranch building to be on time.

I followed Bob and we had good crowds. I think that is the one thing I might miss the most in retiirement and that is public speaking-- I do love when an audience is into what you are talking about and the positive feedback. It was a great audience today.

There is so much to see and do at the Arkansas Flower & Garden Show. Tickets are $10 at the gate and the show runs from 10- 3 tomorrow. Don't miss out!