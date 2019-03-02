Board suspends doctor's license in sex-assault case

A state board voted Friday to suspend the medical license of a doctor who was arrested last month after a woman told police he sexually assaulted her and took a photograph of her vagina without her consent at a Morrilton hospital.

According to a Morrilton police report, the 54-year-old woman told police she was being treated at CHI St. Vincent Morrilton hospital in June for transient ischemic attacks when Dr. Silakhone Douangkesone repeatedly massaged her breasts, inserted his fingers into her vagina, made her suck his fingers, asked her if she liked oral sex and used his cellphone to take at least two photographs of her vagina.

According to the website for the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, transient ischemic attacks have symptoms similar to those of a stroke and happen when the blood supply to the brain is briefly interrupted.

The woman told police such episodes give her severe headaches, leave her weak and interfere with her comprehension.

After obtaining search warrants a few days after the reported assault, Morrilton police seized two cellphones from Douangkesone, but he refused to give them the codes needed to open them, the report says.

It wasn't until January that the FBI notified Morrilton police they had obtained software allowing them to unlock one of the phones, a Samsung Galaxy S8, according to the report.

Police found two photographs that the woman confirmed were the ones Douangkesone had taken, the report says.

Douangkesone, 42, of Maumelle was arrested Feb. 11 on felony charges of second-degree sexual assault and video voyeurism.

In a Feb. 21 filing in Conway County Circuit Court, he waived formal arraignment on the charges and entered an innocent plea.

CHI St. Vincent spokesman Joshua Cook said Douangkesone worked shifts at the hospital on an as-needed basis.

The health system said in a statement that the doctor was placed on administrative leave without pay after the hospital learned of the reported attack and cooperated with authorities in the investigation.

Douangkesone is no longer certified to work at CHI St. Vincent hospitals, Cook said.

Metro on 03/02/2019