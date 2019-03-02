Georgia panel OKs medical pot-oil bill

ATLANTA — Legislation that would allow the production and sale of low-potency medical marijuana oil within Georgia moved through a House committee Friday.

The House Regulated Industries Committee approved the Republican-sponsored measure, but timing to move forward is tight. To survive, the bill must pass the full House by Thursday, the deadline for bills to pass out of one legislative chamber. Bills that don’t make it past this point are generally considered dead.

Still, the measure’s main supporter remains optimistic. “I couldn’t be more proud,” said Republican Rep. Micah

Gravley of Douglasville. Gravley’s bill would close a loophole created by the state’s 2015 medical marijuana law that allows patients to possess low-potency marijuana oil but provides no real way to obtain it. It is currently illegal to grow, process, buy, sell or transport medical mar-

ijuana oil in Georgia. However, current state law

allows individuals with 16 specific conditions — including cancer, seizure disorders and Parkinson’s disease — to possess low-potency medical marijuana oil.