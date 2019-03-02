Heed area near stripes for parking

Dear Truck Owner: One of the options on the state's "Misuse of Parking Complaint Report" Web page is "Parked in striped access area without a plate or placard." Aren't striped areas to the side and rear of van-accessible parking spaces for offloading wheelchairs? Who is permitted to park in these striped areas? Wouldn't parking in these striped areas prevent offloading? Wouldn't this defeat the whole purpose of having van-accessible spaces? -- Old Van Owner

Dear Van: People parking illegally in striped areas would prevent the proper offloading and loading of folks who are in wheelchairs or use some other mobile devices to get around. That's what those stripes are for, signifying, stay out of here, you inconsiderate parking goobers.

Even drivers with a handicapped plate or placard should stay out of the striped areas.

We reiterate two thoughts.

When good people see a vehicle parked illegally in a handicapped space or in the striped areas, it's proper to place a call to the local police department and ask for enforcement. In a better world, a patrolman would be available and there in a few minutes.

Second and final thought is that everyone is good for something, even if it's to show others how not to be.

Bonus thought: Never accost someone parked illegally. Leave that to law enforcement.

Dear Mahatma: In my mind, a red arrow is an electronic sign prohibiting the turn. I'm going to be one of those guys waiting for the light to turn green. -- Hot Springs Jack

Dear Jack: You reference a recent column about the intersection of Rodney Parham Road and Mississippi Street in Little Rock, where drivers in two lanes may turn right on red onto Mississippi from Rodney Parham.

We agreed that it's weird turning right on red from the left-side right-turn lane. In fact, it's weird writing it that way.

But says Arkansas Code Annotated 27-52-107, Signal Legend: "Vehicular traffic facing the signal, after coming to a complete stop, may cautiously enter the intersection for the purpose of making a right turn only, unless there is a sign prohibiting the turn ... ."

No such sign here.

Dear Mahatma: You got a truck? Are you in that phase of life where you go through vehicles like you go through underwear? -- Old Friend

Dear Friend: The Mahatma is always in a phase of some kind. Our long-term goal is to drive an old truck. Namely, the one we now have a decade down the road.

"Mamas, don't let your babies grow up to be cowboys. Don't let 'em pick guitars and drive them old trucks, make them be doctors and lawyers and such." -- Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings

Yes, it's true. When seeking wisdom, we turn to country music. Three chords and the truth.

Vanity plate: YSMYLDY. We translate this as "Yes, my lady," which is affectionate in a medieval sort of way.

We prefer to say, "As you wish," maybe with a little bow.

Metro on 03/02/2019