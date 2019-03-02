Hogs hope crowd's energy contagious

FAYETTEVILLE -- Ten years ago when the University of Arkansas basketball program celebrated the 15th anniversary of the 1994 national championship team, the Razorbacks broke a lengthy losing streak.

Arkansas hopes history repeats itself when the 1994 team is back in Walton Arena today to be honored on the 25th anniversary of its national title.

On March 1, 2009, the Razorbacks broke an eight-game losing streak by beating Georgia 89-67 in front of an announced crowd of 19,724 that included the 1994 Arkansas team.

Arkansas (14-14, 5-10 SEC) carries a six-game losing streak -- which matches its longest since 2009 -- into today's noon matchup against Ole Miss (19-9, 9-6) in Walton Arena.

"I always tell our guys that when people play you, they're not playing you guys," Razorbacks Coach Mike Anderson said. "They're playing the national championship team. The tradition.

"So to have those guys in the house, I'm sure our guys want to go out and play at a high level."

Having the 1994 team honored at halftime could attract a large crowd despite the Razorbacks' losing streak.

"Our fans are important to what we do, and so this time of year, you need every advantage you can get," Anderson said. "I always say they're plus eight or 10 points. Maybe they'll be plus 12 for this game."

Arkansas assistant coach Scotty Thurman starred on the 1994 team as a sophomore forward.

"I think it will be electric," Thurman said of today's atmosphere. "I think people are going to come out. I think there are a lot of fans that are very anxious to see some of our former guys."

Nolan Richardson, who coached the Razorbacks to the 1994 national championship with Anderson as one of his assistant coaches, said he expects a large and raucous crowd today.

"Bringing everybody back together, hopefully it will be the type of atmosphere that will give our team an extra edge," Richardson said. "We want it to be real loud to make it difficult for Ole Miss."

Tickets scanned for Arkansas' previous three Saturday home games include 11,525 for LSU, 11,034 for Mississippi State and 9,180 for Texas A&M.

"Even though we haven't come up with some of the wins we'd like, the crowd support has still been there in my opinion," Thurman said. "The crowds have shown up, and hopefully they will continue to show up."

Ole Miss Coach Kermit Davis, whose Rebels beat the Razorbacks 84-67 at home on Jan. 19, said he expects a crowd of 15,000 to 18,000 in Walton Arena today.

"It's going to be a tough, tough one at Arkansas," Davis said. "That's life in this league."

Kentucky, ranked No. 4, had to rally from a 15-point deficit early in the second half to beat Arkansas 70-66 in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night, while No. 7 Tennessee won 73-71 at Ole Miss on Wednesday night.

"We've got to get our focus on this game," Davis said of getting over the Tennessee loss. "Because Arkansas played out of sight versus Kentucky for 36 or 38 minutes, and it was still a one-possession game right to the end.

"We've got so much to play for. Everybody is fighting for different seedings, different things."

Anderson said he's looking forward to seeing members of the 1994 team who are back to be honored.

"Some of them I haven't seen in a while," Anderson said. "Obviously, they're part of our family. So they get a chance to come and be celebrated.

"Hopefully, we'll have a great, great atmosphere and we can do our part in going out and putting a 40-minute game together. Defensively, offensively."

The Razorbacks are 5-9 in games decided by seven or fewer points, including overtime losses to Texas and LSU.

"This team has lost some really close games, but you can expect that when you're playing a bunch of freshmen and sophomores," Richardson said. "There are going to be some bumps in the road. But as far as an overall performance, they very easily could have won five of the games they've lost.

"If you're that close with a young ball club, it's just a matter of time before the snake will stop biting you and you'll start winning the one- and two-point games."

