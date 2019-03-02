Interviews continue in chief hunt

A day after speaking before more than 150 Little Rock residents, police chief candidate Hayward Finks sat down with members of the city's Civil Service Commission.

Finks, an assistant chief in Little Rock's Police Department, is one of four finalists for the chief of police position and one of two internal candidates vying for the job. The other internal candidate is Assistant Chief Alice Fulk. The out-of-state finalists are former Los Angeles commander Todd Chamberlain and Norman, Okla., Police Chief Keith Humphrey.

On Friday morning, less than an hour before stepping into his one-on-one meeting with Mayor Frank Scott, Finks sat down at a small conference table to talk with Civil Service Commission members Henry Akins II and Paula Gray Stitz.

The commission consists of seven Little Rock residents who oversee personnel disputes, promotions, and regulation or policy violations with the Little Rock fire and police departments.

It's intended that each police chief candidate meet with the commission, although no commissioners showed up Tuesday to interview Chamberlain. After waiting 15 minutes, Chamberlain moved on to his next interview.

The community forum Thursday night for Finks was structured and more formal, compared with the commission meeting Friday morning, which was relaxed and conversational. Commissioners asked Finks about more personal matters, about the perception surrounding Little Rock crime and the Police Department, as well as his particular leadership style.

Stitz, who works for the Arkansas Crime Information Center, said she's heard from several law enforcement leaders across the state who described Finks as a "cop's cop."

"What does that mean?" Stitz asked.

"I hope that that means there's not much that I'm going to ask officers to go out and do in this community that I have not done myself," Finks said. "I hope that would mean that they would understand I have been there ... and I understand the complexities of the job they have to do."

Finks conceded that the description could have negative connotations.

"It could mean that I'm just here to rubber-stamp whatever the officers do, and the cops are always right, but that's not me," Finks said. "I understand the job, but I understand that everyone has to be held accountable. Anybody who works for me understands that."

Akins asked how Finks would stop the "juggernaut of traditionalism," saying the department has made progress but there is a perception of a negative culture within it.

Finks said he'd already begun meeting with the Fraternal Order of Police and the Black Police Officer Association to better understand the issues of officers who feel there are divisions within the department.

"If there are things in this department that concern officers, we want to address it," Finks said. "We don't want to hide from it. What are the problems? Let's deal with them and make sure everybody feels we're being fair."

Finks spoke of the importance of reinforcing resource centers with more officers, and Akins asked how he would do that within the department's budget.

Finks said Scott's plan to increase the number of officers in the department by more than 100 in coming years will allow for areas that have been short on manpower -- like the resource centers -- to be strengthened.

"Whoever the chief is coming in, they're going to have a unique opportunity," Finks said. "We request one or two additional officers a year. In my 31 years, I've never known a time when somebody's said, 'You're getting 106 new officers.' That's a unique opportunity."

Humphrey will speak at a community forum Monday and will meet with the Civil Service Commission on Tuesday. Fulk's community forum is Wednesday, and she will meet with commissioners the following day.

Each forum begins at 6 p.m. in the Kendall Nugent Center at Philander Smith College downtown.

Scott will interview each of the four candidates after their community forums and decide who will lead the department.

