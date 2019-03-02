One J.C. Penney store in Arkansas to close

FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, the J.C. Penney logo is seen hanging outside the Manhattan mall in New York. J.C. Penney Co. reports financial results Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

The J.C. Penney store at The Pines mall in Pine Bluff will close July 5, ending a relationship that began with the turn of a shovel some 33 years ago.

"As part of a standard annual review, JCPenney can confirm that it will be closing its store located at The Pines Mall in Pine Bluff...," the company said in an emailed statement to the Democrat-Gazette. "It's never easy taking actions that directly impact our valued associates and customers, however we feel this is a necessary business decision."

A J.C. Penney subsidiary, JCP Realty Inc., helped build the mall, which opened in July 1986 with 700,000 square feet of space open to 110 retailers. News reports from the mall's early days reported that J.C. Penney occupied about 85,000 square feet.

J.C. Penney and Dillard's department stores still anchor the mall, which at one time also had a Walmart, a four-screen theater, and a 250-seat Wyatt's Cafeteria.

Judy Vu, the mall's owner, said Friday that she wasn't aware of the store's closing. "They never tell me anything," she said, declining further comment.

J.C. Penney had announced on Thursday that 27 stores -- 18 department stores and nine home-and-furniture stores -- will be closed around the country.

Nasdaq will delist Windstream stock

The Nasdaq exchange will delist Windstream Holdings stock beginning on Wednesday, Little Rock-based Windstream said in a federal filing Friday.

Windstream filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday, and on the same day Nasdaq notified the company that as a result of the bankruptcy, Windstream no longer qualified to be listed on the Nasdaq exchange.

Windstream said it does not intend to appeal Nasdaq's decision. So at the opening of business on Wednesday, trading of Windstream's stock will be suspended on Nasdaq.

Windstream said it expects that trading of the common stock on the Over the Counter Bulletin Board, or "pink sheets" market, will begin on Wednesday under the symbol WINQ.

The transition does not affect Windstream's operations and does not change reporting requirements under Securities and Exchange Commission rules.

Index falls by 0.65, finishes at 416.17

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, dropped 0.65 to 416.17 Friday.

Eight stocks closed up and seven fell.

Murphy Oil climbed 3.9 percent on average volume. Windstream tumbled 7 percent on heavy trading.

For the week, 12 stocks fell and three gained ground.

Dillard's jumped 14.7 percent for the week.

After losing 75 percent last week, Windstream fell another 56 percent this week.

USA Truck dropped 6.5 percent for the week.

Total volume for the index was 34.2 million shares. The average daily volume for the week was 36.8 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

