King regal as Charleston recovers from deficit

OSCEOLA -- Charleston Coach Jason Rucker challenged point guard Baylee King to leave her mark on Friday's game against Hoxie, but she left a crater instead.

The junior guard scored 29 points, including 11 during a decisive third quarter, as the Lady Tigers ran away for a 60-42 victory in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A girls state tournament at Seminole Arena.

"We hit timely shots," Rucker said. "Baylee, she carried us when we needed carrying. She makes us go."

Junior guard Payton Rucker added 14 points, all in the second half, and junior forward Raegan Oldridge ended with 8 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals for Charleston (29-2), which will play in the semifinals for the second consecutive season. The Lady Tigers will take on Atkins at noon today.

Hoxie (29-3) played without standout Sydney Gillham for a large chunk of the first half, but the Lady Mustangs maintained. Gillham picked up two fouls in the first quarter and took a seat with 2:42 showing. At the time, Hoxie held an 8-3 lead. When she returned at the 4:35 mark of the second quarter, the Lady Mustangs were up 18-13 and in the middle of a 7-0 run that helped give them a 26-17 lead at halftime.

But then King began asserting herself on the offensive end, which resulted in a huge change of momentum.

"[Hoxie] was backing off her and daring her to shoot," Rucker said. "She's a capable shooter, but we got together at halftime and I told her that if she went out there and knocked a couple of threes down, the whole game would change. That's exactly what happened."

Charleston's first three baskets of the third quarter were three-pointers, with the latter two coming from King. Her second one, a 22-footer from the top of the key, started a 16-2 barrage that turned a 30-26 deficit into a 42-32 lead.

"They took us out of our defensive game plan," Hoxie Coach Mike Chipman said. "We were going to challenge [King] to make some shots, and when she did, it forced us to step out and try to guard her. She's the catalyst for them, but when we had to go out there and guard her, we knew we were going to be in trouble."

King -- who also had 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals -- had a hand in Charleston's first 10 points of the fourth quarter, and the Lady Tigers slowly pulled away.

Gillham had 15 points for Hoxie, which saw its season end at the hands of Charleston for the second year in a row. Senior forward Kaitlin Henson had 6 points, 11 rebounds and 5 blocks.

TRUMANN 53, LINCOLN 44

Trumann (25-7) held Lincoln without a point over the first six minutes of the third quarter, and got a game-high 25 points and eight rebounds from senior guard Mallory Hartley to advance.

Senior forward Jessica Goldman had 22 points and 7 rebounds, and senior guard Averi Massey added 10 points for Lincoln (25-9), which led 23-19 at the half but started 0-of-9 shooting in the third to fall into a deficit. Sophomore Robin Kirk grabbed 11 rebounds.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 57, HARDING ACADEMY 49

Senior guard Kaley Shipman hit 8 of 9 free throws over the final 1:49 as Mountain View (27-5) advanced to its third consecutive semifinal.

Shipman finished with 27 points and sophomore Aubrey Isbell had 13 points for the Lady Yellowjackets, which led 31-24 at halftime and 47-43 with 2:46 to go before Shipman's free-throw barrage.

Junior guard Caroline Citty scored 20 points and junior forward Sloane Wiedower had 13 for Harding Academy (26-8).

Sports on 03/02/2019