Little Rock suspect charged over shower videos

A Little Rock man was arrested Friday after setting up his phone camera to record two juvenile females as they took a shower in their bathroom, an arrest report said.

Pulaski County deputies said Casey D. Tanner, 39, set up a phone in a bathroom and recorded two girls showering on different occasions, the report said. The report does not mention whether the girls lived in the same household as Tanner or where the camera was placed.

Tanner was in the Pulaski County jail as of Friday evening without bond on a charge of video voyeurism, according to the jail's roster.