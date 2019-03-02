LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss at Arkansas

Ole Miss 23, Arkansas 17 - 7:58 left first half

Some injury news: Keyshawn Embery-Simpson went down with what appeared to be a left knee injury. He was walked slowly from the bench area to the training room by trainer Dave England and a team manager.

Gafford now has seven points to lead all Razorbacks in scoring. Reggie Chaney made a heck of a play tipping an Ole Miss inbounds pass to himself, leading to his dunk on the other end. Jalen Harris has assisted on four of Arkansas' seven made field goals so far.

Ole Miss 14, Arkansas 11 - 11:49 left first half

Arkansas took the lead for a brief time after Mason Jones' first 3-pointer of the night capped a 7-0 Razorbacks run. Daniel Gafford leads Arkansas with six points on 3-of-4 from the floor. Desi Sills just went to the bench with two early fouls. Over the previous three games he'd been the only Razorbacks player who was a net-positive when on the floor.

Blake Hinson and Bruce Stevens each have five points for Ole Miss on a combined 4-of-5 from the field.

Ole Miss 10, Arkansas 4 - 15:43 left first half

Ole Miss forward Bruce Stevens has a pair of buckets in the opening minutes and leads the Rebels with five points. Ole Miss is 3-of-6 from the floor and 2-of-4 from deep so far.

Arkansas missed its first three shots and didn't score in the first two minutes. Daniel Gafford finally broke the seal on a dunk off a nice assist from Jalen Harris. Gabe Osabuohien has the Razorbacks' only other score, a contested runner in the lane.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jalen Harris, Desi Sills, Isaiah Joe, Gabe Osabuohien and Daniel Gafford.

Third consecutive game Mike Anderson has run with this lineup. Over 27 possessions played together, the group has been outscored 31-27, but it shoots 60 percent on 2-point field goals and turns teams over at a 25.9 percent clip. With four 3-pointers today, Isaiah Joe can tie the program record for 3s made in a season. Razorbacks assistant Scotty Thurman holds the record (102).

Arkansas will honor its 1994 national championship team at halftime, and current players are wearing special throwback uniforms today.

Ole Miss' starters: Breein Tyree, D.C. Davis, Devontae Shuler, Blake Hinson and Bruce Stevens.

The Rebels enter today's game at 19-9, 9-6 in SEC play and coming off an emotional home loss to Tennessee on Wednesday. Breein Tyree and Terence Davis are the Ole Miss guards to keep an eye on. Tyree is shooting 40 percent from 3-point range in league play and Davis trails at 37.2 percent. Davis, who isn't starting for the first time this season, has scored 30 and 24 points in his last two trips to Bud Walton Arena.