Northside rides Williams to victory over Fayetteville

CENTERTON -- Fort Smith Northside went inside to its "horse" Friday to advance in the Class 6A state boys basketball tournament.

Jaylin Williams scored all 20 of his points in the second half to lead Northside to a 63-58 victory over Fayetteville in a quarterfinal game at Bentonville West's Wolverine Arena. Northside advanced to play Conway in tonight's 7:30 semifinal game with the winner moving on to the state championship game next week in Hot Springs.

Williams is a 6-foot-9 junior who is considered one of the best college prospects in the state. Northside coach Eric Burnett equates his big man's game to a thoroughbred at Churchill Downs.

"Just like at the Kentucky Derby when those jockeys get on the horses and ride them to the finish line," Burnett said, "that's what we're doing with Jaylin. He stepped up to the challenge. He wants the ball on both ends of the court."

Friday's game was a rematch from Nov. 20 when Javion Releford scored 25 points to lead Northside to a 65-54 victory over the Bulldogs. Releford started fast with two 3-pointers and finished with nine points in this rematch.

Fortunately for Northside (19-11), the Grizzlies have more than one playmaker, and Williams was able to take control in the second half.

Williams made three consecutive baskets in the third quarter that showcased his ability, and he whipped a pass to the perimeter for Jeraualle Norwood, who made an open 3-pointer. Williams spun away from a defender for one basket and then swished a fall-away jumper on another as Northside increased its lead to 45-37.

Fayetteville (21-6) closed to within three points with a strong effort off the bench from Darius Bowers, who contributed eight points before fouling out. But Northside maintained its lead with more help from Williams, who grabbed four consecutive rebounds during one stretch and made 10 of 15 free throws.

"Jaylin's a big guy, and he can jump," Fayetteville coach Kyle Adams said. "He's aggressive, but I thought we kind of shied away from him and tried to be more finesse. I've got to give them credit. They beat us on the glass."

Braylin McKinley scored 11 points for Northside, which finished 26 of 37 from the line. Collin Cooper scored 20 points to lead Fayetteville, which received a strong second half from 6-7 sophomore Tamaury Releford, who finished with 14.

Javion Releford, Jacob Joe and Noah Gordon hit 3-pointers to stage Northside to a 21-12 lead early in the second quarter. Fayetteville began to close the gap when Alex Kinsey came off the bench and drilled a 3-pointer for the corner. The Bulldogs then went inside to Tamaury Releford for baskets that helped cut the Northside lead to 30-27 at halftime.

FS Northside 19 11 15 18 -- 63

Fayetteville 12 15 12 19 -- 58

FS Northside (19-11): Williams 20, McKinley 11, Norwood 10, Gordon 10, Releford 9, Joe 3.

Fayetteville (21-6): Cooper 20, T. Releford 14, I. Releford 9, Bowers 8, Kinsey 3, Barnett 2, Wright 2.

CONWAY 69, ROGERS HIGH 41

Conway used a 12-0 surge in the second quarter to take control and eliminate Rogers.

Kylen Milton scored 19 points and Caleb London 14 for Conway (20-7), which advanced to tonight's semifinal game against Northside.

Trey Tull made consecutive 3-pointers after Rogers had pulled to within 21-19. Terry Clardy followed with a rebound basket and Kyle Milton drove inside on the following possession.

London then culminated the 12-0 surge with a slam dunk that energized his teammates.

"I don't remember the whole bit," Conway coach Brian Longing said. "But I know it went from 13-7 for Rogers to 33-19 for us. Rogers runs one of the best motion offenses we've seen, and I thought we did a good job, defensively."

Drew Miller scored 17 points and provided an early spark for Rogers with three consecutive 3-pointers. But the Mounties couldn't keep up the pace against Conway, which was more effective inside.

The game ended a successful season for Rogers (21-7), which beat Little Rock Central on Thursday for its first state tournament win since 2011.

Rogers 13 9 9 10 -- 41

Conway 17 16 15 21 -- 69

Rogers (21-7): Miller 17, Paschal 10, Hobbs 4, Voigt 3, Uecker 3, Sell 2, Garner 2.

Conway (20-7): Milton 19, London 14, Clardy 11, Tull 11, Kaiser 6, C. Williams 3, Drake 3, J. Williams 2.

Sports on 03/02/2019