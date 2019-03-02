Points flow after Bentonville makes shot

CENTERTON -- One thing Tom Halbmaier has liked about his Bentonville girls this season is their ability to pile up points in a hurry.

Once the Lady Tigers found their scoring touch Friday night, Little Rock Central couldn't find a way to stop them as Bentonville rolled into the Class 6A girls state basketball tournament semifinals with a 65-35 victory in Wolverine Arena.

"The girls this year are extremely streaky, and they're fun to watch," Halbmaier said. "They're playing with so much confidence right now. They're shooting from the perimeter, and they know they have the green light. If they're wide open and have their feet set, they're ready to go."

Bentonville (24-3), the 6A-West Conference champion, needed 77 seconds to get on the scoreboard with an Emily Sanders three-pointer, but quickly picked up the scoring pace from there. Avery Hughes hit back-to-back buckets to spark a 12-0 run as Bentonville jumped out to a 19-3 lead with under a minute remaining in the first quarter.

Little Rock Central (12-14) opened the second quarter with a bucket by Lauren Pendleton, only to have Bentonville go on a 13-0 run to extend its lead to 32-7 on another Sanders three-pointer. Bentonville claimed a 45-12 halftime cushion and took their biggest lead when Maryam Dauda's bucket made it 61-25 with 2:23 left in the third quarter.

"Being off for seven days, it might have taken them a little while to get their timing back," Halbmaier said. "It was also the first state tournament for a lot of these kids that are starting, so they might have been a little nervous or apprehensive. Once we hit that first bucket, everything just went away.

"We were trying to focus on ourselves: trying to get our timing back after those days off. The kids did a nice job passing the ball around and moving, and nobody really dominated the ball."

Natalie Smith had 19 points for Bentonville. Dauda finished with 14 while Hughes added 12 and moved into second place on the school's career scoring list with 1,047, surpassing Martha Hancock at 1,039.

Lauren Pendleton was the only Little Rock Central player in double figures with 18.

Conway 66, Rogers 39

Conway Coach Ashley Hutchcraft said her team normally doesn't find its offensive rhythm until the third quarter.

Myia Yelder was determined to change that. The senior guard, who has taken over the leader role after Asiyah Smith went down with a knee injury, scored 23 points in the first half and finished with 27 to lead the Lady Wampus Cats to their semifinal victory over Rogers.

Yelder started and finished a 14-0 run during the middle of the first quarter that put Conway in control for good, and she had 11 points as Conway (26-4) jumped out to an 18-5 lead. She added nine more as Conway started the second quarter with another 10 unanswered points to make it a 28-5 game.

After Rogers (18-10) ended Conway's run with two Courtney Storey free throws, Yelder closed out her first-half scoring with a three-pointer as Conway led 36-12 at halftime.

Jaiden Thomas was the only other Conway player in double figures with 12.

