Police Beat

Police: Man issued threat over pastry

A Little Rock man threatened to shoot up a liquor store Friday after getting caught stealing a honey bun, according to an arrest report.

The owner of Curve Liquor near Springer Boulevard noticed Dontarious M. Henderson, 23, hiding a honey bun as he tried to leave the store Friday, the report said. Henderson threatened to "shoot up" the store when the owner confronted him about it.

Henderson was arrested on charges of shoplifting, terroristic threatening, fleeing and second-degree battery, the report said. A Pulaski County deputy fell into a vehicle and was injured when Henderson fled, causing a laceration to the deputy's head, the report said.

Henderson was in the Pulaski County jail without bail as of Friday evening, according to the jail's roster.

LR suspect charged over shower videos

A Little Rock man was arrested Friday after setting up his phone camera to record two juvenile females as they took a shower in their bathroom, an arrest report said.

Pulaski County deputies said Casey D. Tanner, 39, set up a phone in a bathroom and recorded two girls showering on different occasions, the report said. The report does not mention whether the girls lived in the same household as Tanner or where the camera was placed.

Tanner was in the Pulaski County jail as of Friday evening without bond on a charge of video voyeurism, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 03/02/2019