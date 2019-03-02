Former Razorback waived by Baltimore Ravens hours after his arrest

Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins (34) plays against the Cleveland Browns during overtime in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens waived former starting running back Alex Collins on Friday afternoon, hours after he was arrested following a morning car crash in Owings Mills, Md.

Baltimore County police responded to a report of a car that had crashed into a tree in the 10000 block of Dolfield Road about 6:48 a.m., Officer Jennifer Peach said. The location is approximately a mile from the team facility.

Collins, 24, a former Arkansas Razorback, was arrested, Peach said. Charges against him were not immediately available. Chad Steele, the Ravens' vice president of public relations, said the team had spoken with police and was aware of the situation.

It's unclear whether he was driving at the time of the crash.

Collins played for Arkansas from 2013 to 2015. He is second on the university's career rushing yards list with 3,703, behind Darren McFadden with 4,590.

Collins did not play his senior year, instead entering the 2016 NFL Draft. He was selected in the fifth round by the Seattle Seahawks, who waived him the following year.

In September 2017, Collins was signed to the Ravens' practice squad and later in the month was promoted to the active roster when Danny Woodhead was injured. Collins led the Ravens in rushing yards that season with 973, including six rushing touchdowns.

Collins struggled last year after his breakout 2017 season. He was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury in early December, prematurely ending his season in the middle of the Ravens' run to the playoffs. He started every game until Week 12, but averaged just 3.6 yards per carry and didn't have a run longer than 19 yards.

Collins finished 2018 with 411 rushing yards, less than half his total from the season before when he captivated fans with his downhill running style, shoulder-length dreadlocks and Irish dance touchdown celebrations.

Collins was set to become a restricted free agent, and it was unclear whether he would be tendered. Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Gus Edwards is the team's top running back, and he indicated that the Ravens would add some competition to the position this offseason. Kenneth Dixon and De'Lance Turner are behind Edwards on the depth chart, and team officials are in Indianapolis this week evaluating potential prospects at the NFL scouting combine.

