Riverside succeeds at its game

CARLISLE -- Riverside didn't have to do anything but play its game Friday afternoon during its Class 2A girls state tournament quarterfinal matchup with Junction City at Carlisle High School.

"What we try to do is spread 'em out and take advantage of them reaching or going for a steal," Riverside Coach Spencer Hoffman said. "It opens up lanes, and what we try to do is pick our opportunities to go to the basket."

Which is exactly what happened during Riverside's 50-39 victory over a Junction City squad that ran wild in a 42-point victory over England two days earlier.

Freshman point guard Carolina Hoffman scored 18 points and kept Junction City's top defender, Bryanna Raye, frustrated in her attempts to take the ball from Hoffman or any of the Lady Rebels.

Riverside (34-7) advances to today's 6 p.m. semifinal.

Junction City (19-5) never backed down, and Raye stole a few, but she wasn't able to cut loose like she did against England.

And even when she ripped off a couple of steals in a row, Carolina Hoffman hustled back on defense to block her layup attempts.

"She recovered well," Spencer Hoffman said of his daughter.

Plays like that made it especially difficult for Junction City because Riverside led most of the game -- 16-10 after one quarter and 23-19 at halftime.

The Lady Dragons tied the game at 33-33 late in the third quarter. Raye later swiped the ball from Hoffman, headed toward the basket but had her shot blocked by Hoffman, and the third quarter ended with the game tied at 33-33.

Lotti Hoffman, who led Riverside with 19 points, opened the fourth quarter with a three-pointer to put Riverside up 36-33, Carolina Hoffman followed with two free throws for a 38-33 lead, and Junction City did not get closer than three points the rest of the way.

Senior forward Jada Archie was a force inside and out for Junction City, scoring 20 of her team's points.

MELBOURNE 70,

SPRING HILL 44

Three Melbourne players combined for 43 points, and the Bearkatz (28-4) led from the start in a quarterfinal victory over Spring Hill (23-7).

Josie Roark (15 points), Reagan Rapert (14) and Kiley Webb (14) led the way, but 8 other Bearkatz scored.

EARLE 70, QUITMAN 58

Colbi Mathis scored 25 points, including 13 of 16 from the free-throw line, and RoShala Scott added 22 points to lead Earle (25-4) over Quitman (28-7) and into today's 6 p.m. semifinal matchup with Riverside.

Nicki Hooten scored 28 points, including 3 three-pointers, to lead Quitman. Gracie Smith scored 12 and Lily Holland had 10 for the Lady Bulldogs.

Sports on 03/02/2019