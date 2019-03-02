St Louis defender at home at Arkansas

Arkansas has made a quite of an impression on defensive end- linebacker Lanell Carr this week. The Hogs extended an offer to Carr on Thursday and he visited Fayetteville on Saturday.

“It went good, I loved the visit,” Carr said. “It felt like I was at home because everybody was cool and they treated me with great hospitality.”

Carr, 6-3, 230 pounds of St. Louis DeSmet High school also has offers from Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas and others. He father also made the trip.

“He loved the school and loved the facilities,” Carr said.

He plans to visit the Hogs again for the spring game on April 6.

“They most definitely will be in my top five,” said Carr of the Razorbacks.

Carr, who visited Kentucky earlier into year, as able to spend time with Coach Chad Morris.

“He’s a cool guy,” Carr said.

He recorded 55 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and a recovered fumble as a junior. Like most out-of-state prospects, Carr didn't expect Arkansas to be so nice.

“I was surprised by everything they had,” Carr said.

The visit to Arkansas has the Hogs in Carr's list of top schools.

“I’m going to make my top five on my birthday May 3rd,” Carr said.