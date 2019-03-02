Super Quiz: Literature

1. In the comics, what is Archie's last name?

2. Which country is the setting for Rudyard Kipling's 1901 novel Kim?

3. This American author has been described as the "King of Horror."

4. Who is the author of Moby-Dick?

5. What is the name of Dr. Seuss's egg-sitting elephant?

6. He spurs Othello to kill his faithful wife.

7. What is the name of Little Orphan Annie's dog?

8. Complete the title of the poem: "The Wreck of the _____."

9. The title of this book refers to a quote by President Trump about North Korea.

ANSWERS

1. Andrews

2. India

3. Stephen King

4. Herman Melville

5. Horton

6. Iago

7. Sandy

8. Hesperus

9. Fire and Fury

