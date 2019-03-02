Thurman: 25 years didn't last too long

Arkansas basketball players Corliss Williamson (left) and Scotty Thurman pose with the NCAA championship trophy at Drake Field in Fayetteville on Tuesday, April 5, 1994. - Photo by Dan Yarbrough

FAYETTEVILLE -- Scotty Thurman said it's hard to believe it's been 25 years since the University of Arkansas won its only basketball national championship in 1994.

"We all know that time doesn't wait for anyone," said Thurman, who is now a Razorbacks assistant coach. "But 25 years has gone by extremely fast."

Thurman was an All-SEC sophomore forward for the 1994 Razorbacks and hit a three-point basket in the final seconds of the championship game against Duke that helped lift Arkansas to a 76-72 victory.

When Arkansas plays Ole Miss today in Walton Arena, Thurman and the rest of the 1994 Razorbacks will be honored at halftime to celebrate the 25-year anniversary of their national title.

"I don't feel a day older, but my kids get an opportunity to joke about it a little bit and make me feel a lot older than I really am," said Thurman, who is 44. "I look at it like this -- anytime you can be recognized for something that's never been done [previously or since], and you're actually able to be living here and experiencing it, it's something I take pride in.

"A lot of people get acknowledged when they're gone and passed away, so I'm very, very fortunate."

The 1994 Razorbacks gathered for a team dinner Friday night.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing everybody," said Nolan Richardson, who coached Arkansas from 1986-2002. "I saw most of them 10 years ago [during a 15-year anniversary celebration], and I've seen some of them since then.

"It's special to see all the guys again and see how they're doing and how their kids are doing. We'll be able to visit and talk about old times and reminisce and walk down memory lane together."

Corliss Williamson, an All-American forward for the Razorbacks in 1994 and 1995, won't be able to attend today's game because of his duties as an assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns.

"We knew who to go to, and that was Corliss," said Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson, who was an assistant coach for the Razorbacks in 1994. "But there were no egos on the team, and they all played for each other. It was a great passing team, great shooting team. We had great depth.

"I can go on and on about that team. You had so many parts and weapons on that team. We could play fast, we could slow it down. We could play in the half court."

Thurman said he often is asked about his three-pointer against Duke with the shot clock running down that put Arkansas ahead 73-70.

"When you get recognized and you live in this area, people are going to bring it up," Thurman said when asked whether he ever tires of talking about the shot. "It could be a lot worse if I missed it. If I missed it, people wouldn't have anything to talk about ... so I don't really get caught up in it.

"I just try and enjoy it with the people I had an effect on, and listen to the stories that they tell about where they were when it happened."

