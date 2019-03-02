Winter weather advisory set for part of northern Arkansas

A winter weather advisory is set to begin at 6 p.m. for 10 counties in northern Arkansas, the National Weather Service said.

One to 2 inches of snow is possible across the advisory area — which covers the northern two rows of counties on Arkansas' western half, and also Fulton County — after a system moves in Saturday. The precipitation is expected to start as rain mixed with sleet before becoming all snow, the weather service said.

The advisory continues through 6 p.m. Sunday.

Forecasters said the snow may cause hazardous driving conditions.

Flurries are possible as far south as the Interstate 40 corridor, but no accumulation is expected in central Arkansas.

Colder air will be in place on Monday, with temperatures dropping into the single digits in northern Arkansas.