Accidents in state fatal to 2 drivers

Two people died in separate single-vehicle accidents late last week, according to Arkansas State Police crash reports.

Johnny Daniels, 45, of White Hall died Thursday morning after his 2006 Honda left U.S. 79 near Pine Bluff and struck a guardrail, a preliminary report said. The vehicle crashed about 9:40 a.m., the report said. Daniels' body was taken to the Jefferson County coroner's office.

Taylor Aaron Martin, 19, of Harrisburg died and another teenager was injured just before 3 a.m. Friday when the Dodge Challenger that Martin was driving left Aggie Road near Jonesboro and struck a tree, according to a crash report.

The other teenager in the vehicle, Cassidee Paige McGee, 19, was taken to St. Bernards Hospital in Jonesboro. Martin's body was taken to Emerson Funeral Home.

Road and weather conditions at the time of both crashes were dry and clear, reports said.

Metro on 03/03/2019