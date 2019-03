ARCHITECTURE

Patty Opitz, a senior associate and licensed architect at Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects, is among 22 people selected for the Young Architect Award from the American Institute of Architects. The award is in recognition of architects who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and made significant contributions to the architecture profession early in their careers.

TOURISM

Bill Barnes, president of the Tri-Pennant Family of Resorts, and Robert Moore, a farmer and politician, were inducted last week into the Arkansas Tourism Hall of Fame at the 45th Arkansas Governor's Conference on Tourism in Hot Springs.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

KTHV-TV Channel 11 news anchor Craig O'Neill was presented a Diamond Award by the Arkansas Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America and Kearney Dietz was presented with the chapter's first Lifetime Achievement Award at a ceremony Feb. 15 at the Little Rock Club.

SundayMonday Business on 03/03/2019