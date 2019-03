Building permits for the Little Rock metro area, projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

McDonald's, 8820 Baseline Road, Little Rock, $630,000.

L&L Retail Construction. LLC, 10300 N. Rodney Parham Road U-M, Little Rock, $255,000.

Austin Construction, 17711 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, $160,000.

K O Construction Management LLC, 10700 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $150,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Richard Harp Homes, 1824 N. Jackson St., Little Rock, $630,000.

Restoration Systems Inc., 13500 Chenal Pkwy. B-29 U-2911, Little Rock, $475,000.

Silver Development LLC, 23 Chenal Circle, Little Rock, $300,000.

Haney Contractors, 722 Sherman St., Little Rock, $200,000.

Access by Design LLC, 504 Valley Club Circle, Little Rock, $170,000.

Southern Office Services, 200 N. Plaza Drive, Little Rock, $150,000.

Green Design & Construction Co., 6005 Queensboro Drive, Little Rock, $150,000.

