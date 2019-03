CONSULTING

Scott Malm, Michael Reilly and Dana Szymkowicz have joined environmental consultant CTEH at its North Little Rock office.

HEALTH

Dr. Lawrence Quang has joined Arkansas Children's Hospital and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine as chief of Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Pharmacology and Toxicology. He will also be professor of Pediatrics and Emergency Medicine in the UAMS College of Medicine.

Dr. T.W. Morris III has joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences as a neurosurgeon. He is an assistant professor in the UAMS College of Medicine's Department of Neurosurgery.

CARTI Cancer Center recently hired breast surgeon Dr. Jerri Fant and genetic counselor Marianne Lotito.

STATE GOVERNMENT

Eric R. Mills has been hired by the Department of Arkansas Heritage Historic Preservation Program as Section 106 Program Manager.

HIGHER EDUCATION

Elliott Sampley, Lyon College's associate athletic director and head softball coach, has been appointed to the Lyon College Office of Advancement as executive director of athletics advancement.

Emmanuel K. Asiamah, who has a doctorate degree in applied science and technology, has joined the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff as an assistant professor of animal science in the Department of Agriculture.

Ginny McMurray has been named associate vice president for development at Hendrix College.

INDUSTRIAL SERVICES

B.J. Curtis has been named chief financial officer for Hi-Speed Industrial Service. The company has offices in Little Rock and Millington, Tenn.

SundayMonday Business on 03/03/2019