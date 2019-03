RURAL SPECIAL 69, ALPENA 40

BROCKWELL -- The Rural Special Lady Rebels will be making their first State Finals appearance since 2005 after their third big victory in the Class 1A State Tournament, defeating the Alpena Lady Leopards at Izard County High School.

The Lady Rebels (30-11) came into the tournament as the third seed from Region 3 after finishing fourth in the rugged 1A-5 Conference. But the Lady Rebels played like anything but the underdog all week, eventually knocking off the No. 1 team [Norfork] and the No. 3 team [Alpena] by a whopping 58 points.

The Lady Rebels began to pull away in the third quarter, going up 40-26 at the 5:48 mark. They finished the third with an 11-0 run, making the score 53-31.

Olivia Carlton led Rural Special with 20 points, Sutterfield finished with 14 and Maddison Kocker added 12.

Alex Hill led Alpena (32-5) with 18 points.

Wonderview 48, Concord 37

Though the Lady Pirates led for almost all of the first three quarters, they struggled to get anything going in the fourth and the Lady Daredevils rallied to make their third consecutive finals appearance and their sixth in the last nine years.

Concord (25-10) led 12-7 after a quarter, as much as 19-9 in the second and 26-22 at the half. Wonderview (33-6) finally caught the Lady Pirates when Kailey Gullett converted two free throws with 52 seconds to put the Lady Daredevils up 31-30, but a Concord free throw knotted up the score at 31-31 at the final break.

The fourth quarter belonged to Wonderview, which opened with a 13-1 run and outscored Concord 17-6 to put the game away.

Faith Byers led Wonderview with 16 points and Gullett added 15.

Avery Southerland led Concord with 12 points.

-- Scott McDonald

