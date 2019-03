Courtesy photo Fayetteville-Springdale Elks Lodge members held four events at the Fayetteville Veterans Home. On craft day, 11 veterans made Valentine doorknob hangers. Other events included 10 veterans participating in a trivia contest and 13 veterans celebrating their birthdays with snacks and drinks. On Feb. 14, several members helped with a Valentine party at the home and passed out Valentines that were made by local school children. Also, 11 veterans and four staff from the Veterans Home were treated to a meal at the Lodge and played a fishing game where each veteran won prizes. At the head of the table is Billy Bodifort (left) and David Shelton (right).

DAR

The James Bright Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will meet at 1 p.m. March 4 at the Celebrate magazine office at the Train Station Depot on Main Street in Bentonville.

Information: Email bethanymader1980@gmail.com.

Pieces 'N Patches

Pieces 'N Patches quilt group will meet at 12:30 p.m. March 4 at First Presbyterian Church, 1901 S. 26th St. in Rogers. There will be a trunk show presented by Leeanna Walker beginning at 1 p.m.

The group meets at 12:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month for programs and at 10 a.m. on the third Monday for workshops. Snacks will be served on program days, and bring a dish for potluck on workshop days; beverages will be provided. Visitors are welcome.

Information: (479) 986-9188 or (479) 531-2597.

Homesteaders

The Bella Vista Homesteaders will meet at 10:30 a.m. March 5 at Concordia of Bella Vista. The program will be given by the 4-H robotic team.

Information: (479) 876-2460.

Gardeners

The next meeting of the Benton County Master Gardeners will be at 6 p.m. March 5 at The Lodge, Bentonville Church of Christ, North Walton Boulevard and Northwest Eighth Street in Bentonville. Meetings are held the first Tuesday of the month, and guests are welcome.

Benton County Master Gardeners are members of the volunteer staff of the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service who help disseminate horticulture information throughout the county.

Information: (479) 268-8325.

Myeloma

Hope Cancer Resources offers a support group for myeloma patients, caregivers and loved ones. The Northwest Arkansas Myeloma Support Group will be co-facilitated by a 22-year survivor and will provide education, support and the opportunity to share personal experiences. The group meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 5 at Hope Cancer Resources, 5835 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale.

Information: (479) 361-5847.

Photographers

The Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas welcomes special guest Jeff Sonnabend to its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. March 5 at the PSNWA Gallery and Studio, 207 N.E. Second St. in Bentonville. A photographer, hockey coach and intellectual property lawyer out of Bentonville, Sonnabend's latest venture is Interstate, an online and print magazine focused on capturing the visual tapestry of the American identity.

Information: psnwa.org or info@psnwa.org.

Ozark Society

Celebrate Aldo Leopold Week with the Ozark Society, Sugar Creek Chapter, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. March 7 at Airship Coffee, 1000 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville. Sign postcards and petitions supporting Little Sugar Creek and the Buffalo River. Enjoy Pedaler's Pub pizza. At 6:30 p.m. watch Greenfire, a movie celebrating the legacy of conservationist Aldo Leopold.

Information: Email ossugarcreek@gmail.com.

Car Club

Foothills of the Ozarks Car Club will meet at 7 p.m. March 7 at Wagon Wheel Country Cafe, 4080 N. Thompson St. in Springdale. Dinner will begin at 6 p.m. The club was formed by a small group of old car enthusiasts who were interested in promoting their love of antique and classic cars and meets the first Thursday of each month. The public is invited.

Information: (479) 696-6793 or (479) 4878.

SAR

The General Lafayette Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, will meet at 11:30 a.m. March 9 at the Whole Hog Cafe, 3009 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.

Information: (479) 521-3194 or (479) 231-1681.

DAR

Lovely Purchase Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will meet at 9:30 a.m. March 11 at First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive in Bella Vista. A program on "Ozark Women's Civil War Homefront Experiences" will be presented by Susan Young, outreach coordinator for the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale.

Information: (479) 876-2441.

Christians

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet at 9 a.m. March 12 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 Lancashire Blvd. The public is invited.

The featured speaker will be Dustie Meads. She will present natural beauty and wildlife through videography. The guest speaker will be Sandy Minardi. Her presentation is titled "Celebrate Your Story."

This brunch is held the second Tuesday of each month, and an all-American breakfast is served for $10. The program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Information: (479) 876-5422 or 513-703-4312, or email djlong45@cox.net.

Ko-ko-ci

To help celebrate Archeology Month in Arkansas, the Ko-ko-ci Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. March 13 at the Washington County Extension Office, 2536 N. McConnell Ave. in Fayetteville.

The guest speaker is Ben Vining, assistant professor, University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. He will present "Archeological Perspectives on Adapting to Climate Change: Two Examples From Ancient Peru." This talk presents two examples from pre-Hispanic Peru that shed light on how past societies dealt with both abrupt, climate-driven disasters as well as periods of prolonged drought.

The meeting is free and open to the public.

Information: (479) 283-5720.

Nature Society

The Flower, Garden & Nature Society of Northwest Arkansas will welcome Erica Glasener, host of HGTV's A Gardener's Diary from 1994 to 2006, at the next meeting March 16 at Northwest Technical Institute, 709 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale.

Glasener, who has been senior producer of award-winning PBS program Growing A Greener World since 2017, will give two programs: "A Passion for the Gardening Life" at 10 a.m. and "Magnificent Trees for Every Garden and Landscape" at 11:30 a.m.

There is no cost for FGNS members; $15 for nonmembers.

Information: (479) 301-2128 or facebook.com/fgnsofnwa

Ostomates

The Northwest Arkansas Ostomy Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. March 17 at Hope Cancer Resources, 5835 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale for an educational meeting, with the regular meeting beginning at 2 p.m.

Information: nwaostomy.weebly.com.

Art & Hope

Hope Cancer Resources offers a six-week art group for patients with any type of cancer. Members will create a collage of their personal cancer journey. A light meal and all supplies needed for the project will be provided. The next group will meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday from March 21 until April 25 at Hope Cancer Resources, 5835 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale. Members must RSVP to attend.

Information: (479) 361-5847.

