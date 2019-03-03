Dallas Nike Regional recruiting tidbits

— • Arkansas target Chandler Morris was named the Dallas Nike Regional MVP of quarterbacks on Sunday.

Morris (6-0, 170 pounds) of Highland Park in Dallas won the award over approximately 46 other quarterbacks from six other states. He also earned an invite to the Elite 11 Finals being held at the Star in Frisco, Texas, on June 28-30.

Morris completed 266 of 411 passes for 4,055 yards and 46 touchdowns while throwing only 6 interceptions, and rushing 131 times for 652 yards and 19 scores while leading Highland Park to a third consecutive Texas 5A Division 1 state championship in 2018. He's expected to visit Arkansas on March 9.

• Quarterback Haynes King (6-3, 183) of Longview, Texas, also earned an invite to the Elite 11 Finals competition. He recorded 4.50 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 4.14 seconds in the shuttle, 34.8 inches in the vertical and threw the power ball 39.5 feet for a Nike Rating of 115.77. He plans to make his third visit to Arkansas on March 9.

• Cornerback Ryan Watts (6-3, 187) of Little Elm, Texas, recorded 4.59 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 4.20 seconds in the shuttle, 38 inches in the vertical and threw the power ball 40 feet for a Nike Rating of 116.91.

Watts said he will visit Arkansas on March 30 and also plans an official visit.

• Cornerback Jahari Rogers (6-0, 168) of Arlington, Texas, said the Razorbacks will most likely get an official visit. He recorded 4.65 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 4.14 seconds in the shuttle, 34 inches in the vertical and threw the power ball 34 feet.

• Receiver EJ Smith, 6-0, 190 of Dallas Jesuit said it's 50-50 on whether he visits Arkansas on March 9. If he doesn't visit next weekend, he could visit another time. He's the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith.

• Freshman running back Isaiah Broadway of Carrollton (Texas) Hebron recorded an electronic 4.61 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 4.34 seconds in the shuttle, 38.6 inches in the vertical and 38 feet in the power ball for a Nike Rating of 106.74 points.

• Offensive lineman Trent Pullen (6-3, 285) of Waco (Texas) Connally said he’ll likely visit Arkansas next weekend with his teammate and Arkansas running back target Jay’Veon Sunday. The Hogs offered Pullen earlier in the week.

• Offensive lineman Nathan Anderson (6-5, 265) of Frisco (Texas) Reedy plans to visit Arkansas next weekend. He has offers from Baylor, Missouri, TCU and others.

• Cornerback Jalen Kimber (6-0, 170) of Mansfield (Texas) Timberview ran a 4.43 to win the fastest man at the event. He ran 4.00 seconds in the shuttle and 40.8 inches in the vertical and threw the power ball 37 feet for the highest Nike Rating of 125.85 of the day.

He is planning to visit Arkansas on March 9. If not then, he might visit March 30.

• Defensive end Blayne Toll measured (6-6, 244) at the event. He ran a 4.88 seconds in the 40-yard dash along with a 4.53 in the shuttle. He also had a 31.3 vertical and a power ball throw of 41 feet for a Nike Rating of 102.15 He plans to visit Fayetteville next weekend and also is planning a visit to LSU.

Toll said he's talking to talking to Arkansas coach Chad Morris, defensive coordinator John Chavis, defensive ends coach Steve Caldwell and cornerbacks coach Mark Smith.

• Sophomore linebacker Jai and Jalen Jones of Dallas South Oak Cliff will announce their college decision this spring or summer. They recently visited Texas A&M and have plans to visit Arkansas for the spring game.

Their father, J.J. Jones, played linebacker for Arkansas in the 1990s and their mother graduated from Arkansas.

• Offensive lineman E’Marion Harris (6-6, 305) of Joe T. Robinson in Little Rock was the lone freshman out of about 27 offensive linemen invited to the event. He visited TCU afterward and received an offer from the Horned Frogs.