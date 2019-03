The U.S. has long had two distinct applications of federal gun law. One applies to people who shop at federally licensed gun dealers: They must pass a background check before purchasing a firearm. The other is for those who arrange a private sale from an unlicensed seller, via the Internet or at a gun show: They are under no obligation to prove they are legally qualified to make their purchase.

The disparity is absurd, especially when you consider how often people who are legally barred from buying guns try to buy them.

Criminals know how easy it is to buy guns at gun shows and on websites and forums devoted to firearms.

Most background checks take only minutes to complete. In some cases, background checks can take longer, delaying a sale. But guns are potentially dangerous products: They kill or injure tens of thousands of people each year, at a cost of billions of dollars and immeasurable social harm. And while the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that Americans have a right to private ownership of firearms, nothing in the Constitution suggests a right to unfettered consumer convenience at the cost of public safety. A criminal should not be able to get hold of a gun simply by shopping online.

Twenty states and the District of Columbia require background checks for unlicensed gun sales. Similar rules should apply nationwide.

Editorial on 03/02/2019