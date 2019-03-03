In-state Division I roundups

SUN BELT MEN

Georgia Southern 81, Arkansas State 70

Georgia Southern defeated Arkansas State University at Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Ga.

Arkansas State (12-17, 6-10 Sun Belt) never held a lead during its second consecutive loss in the state of Georgia. Georgia Southern (20-10, 12-5) led by as many as 18 points with 7:33 remaining in the second half.

Senior guard Ty Cockfield led all Red Wolves with 17 points on 5-of-16 shooting.

ASU committed 17 turnovers, including 12 in the first half.

Georgia Southern led 43-35 at halftime and outscored ASU 38-35 in the second half. ASU cut Georgia Southern's lead to eight points on a three-pointer from Cockfield with 13:48 remaining in the final half.

GEORGIA STATE 83, UALR 70

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock fell to Georgia State at the GSU Sports Arena in Atlanta.

UALR (10-19, 5-11) trailed by as many as 26 points to Georgia State (21-9, 12-5), and was behind by double digits for the entirety of the second half.

The Trojans have not won a game in the Eastern time zone since Jan. 7, 2017, at Appalachian State.

Georgia State shot 12 of 29 from beyond the three-point arc (41 percent), and forced the Trojans into 19 turnovers.

UALR junior guard Rayjon Tucker led all scorers with 26 points on 7-of-16 shooting in 37 minutes. Tucker also had eight rebounds.

SOUTHLAND MEN

Abilene Christian 67, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 55

The University of Central Arkansas lost for the eighth time in nine games as Abilene Christian beat the Bears at the Farris Center in Conway.

UCA (11-18, 6-10) was outscored 28-18 by Abilene Christian in the second half. The Bears made just 9 of 29 shot attempts in the final 20 minutes.

In the final half, the Bears went 0 for 7 from beyond the three-point line and did not attempt a free throw.

Abilene Christian (23-6, 12-4) went 8 for 13 from three-point range in the first half and held a 39-37 lead at halftime.

Abilene Christian made 10 three-pointers on 24 attempts and led by as many as 16 points with 5:13 remaining in the second half.

UCA allowed an 11-point lead with 13:45 remaining in the first half to slip away with an ice-cold shooting performance in the second.

Sophomore center Hayden Koval and sophomore point guard DeAndre Jones, UCA's two leading scorers, were held to 12 points on 5-of-18 shooting combined.

SWAC MEN

UAPB 70, GRAMBLING ST. 66

Martaveous McKnight had 21 points and 10 assists to power the Golden Lions (12-17, 9-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference) over the Tigers (13-15, 7-8) at H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff.

McKnight's three-pointer with 13:29 to play gave UAPB the lead for good, but Grambling State kept the deficit within one several times late in the game.

Shaun Doss had 19 points and 6 rebounds, and Charles Jackson added 17 points and 7 rebounds for the Golden Lions, who were 24 of 53 from the floor and 13 of 22 from the free-throw line.

Dallas Polk-Hilliard had 17 points and Ivy Smith added 16 for the Tigers, who shot 21 of 54 from the floor and 13 of 22 from the free-throw line.

SUN BELT WOMEN

Arkansas state 86, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 75

Arkansas State University freshman guard Jireh Washington (24 points) and sophomore forward Peyton Martin (20 points) led ASU to a victory over Georgia Southern at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

Washington and Martin combined to shoot 17 for 28 from the field, and 10 for 10 from the free-throw line.

Martin also had a game-high 13 rebounds, including seven offensive rebounds. ASU finished with 16 offensive rebounds.

Georgia Southern (7-21, 2-15) junior guard Alexis Brown finished with a game-high 29 points on 11-of-18 shooting. ASU held a lead for 37:37 and went 14 for 14 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

ASU (11-16, 6-10) clinched a spot in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament with the victory.

SOUTHLAND WOMEN

Abilene Christian 67,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 65

Despite a game-high 25 points from Sugar Bears senior guard Kamry Orr, Abilene Christian defeated the University of Central Arkansas at the Farris Center in Conway.

Abilene Christian freshman guard Madi Miller connected on a go-ahead jumper with three seconds remaining.

UCA (11-15, 6-10) held a 35-34 edge at halftime. Abilene Christian (19-8, 12-4) outscored UCA 19-15 in the third quarter. UCA won the fourth quarter 15-14.

Sugar Bears senior guard Antonija Bozic scored 13 points. Senior guard Alanie Fisher and freshman forward Alana Canady each added 10 points.

SWAC WOMEN

GRAMBLING ST. 67, UAPB 57

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff rallied for 23 points in the fourth quarter but fell short as it lost its third in a row in Pine Bluff.

Kye Richardson had 16 points, and Trasity Totten and Kyeonia Harris each added 10 points for the Golden Lions (5-18, 2-14 SWAC). Harris also had eight rebounds.

UAPB shot 20 of 59 (33.9 percent) from the floor, and Grambling was 25 of 64 (39.1 percent). UAPB was 14 of 29 from the free-throw line, and Grambling was 10 of 18.

Sports on 03/03/2019