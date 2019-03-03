QB's relationship with coaches key in Arkansas interest

— A strong relationship has Arkansas in the hunt for a highly regarded junior quarterback.

Haynes King said he has a good relationship with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock, and running backs coach Jeff Traylor.

“We talk frequently at least once a week and at most pretty much every day," King said, "and I’m definitely going to consider them because of that relationship.”

King (6-3, 183 pounds) of Longview, Texas has scholarship offers from Arkansas, LSU, Auburn, Tennessee, Missouri, TCU, Minnesota and others. He was named the Texas Associated Press Sports Editors high school player of the year. Past winners of the award are Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray.

He completed 123 of 177 passes for 2,414 yards during the regular season with 28 touchdowns and an interception, and led the Lobos to a16-0 record and the Class 6A Division II state championship.

King said Craddock and Traylor have been upfront about him being high on Arkansas’ board.

“I know they’re going to be straight forward with me with this recruiting process and where I stand on their board,” King said. “They’re straight forward with me and you have to respect that now days.”

He plans to make his third trip to Arkansas next Saturday, He previously visited Fayetteville for the "Pig Nic" last summer and the Alabama game in he fall.

King will travel to Arkansas after a Friday track meet. King throws the discus and runs the 400 meters. He also is a member of the 400-meter and 1,600-meter relay teams.

He recorded a time of 49.50 seconds in the 400 meters as a sophomore.

“I ran about 52 this past weekend in the rain, it was about 30 degrees in the rain,” King said.

He shined at the Dallas Nike Regional on Sunday and earned an invitation to the Elite 11 Finals in June. He also recorded 4.50 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 4.14 seconds in the shuttle, 34.8 inches in the vertical and threw the power ball 39.5 feet for a Nike Rating of 115.77.

King has unusually large thighs for his size and that could explain his speed.

“Most of my leg muscles are probably developed because growing up I played five sports,” King said. “I played football, basketball, baseball, soccer and I ran a little bit of track, too. I definitely involved my legs in everything.”