Who feels safe now?

If the American people feel safe daily with this photo-op love affair between Trump and dictator Kim Jong Un of North Korea, they must still believe the Easter Bunny lays chocolate eggs.

Kim will never give up his nuclear program in North Korea. The national emergency is Donald Trump!

G.E. ROWLAND

Fayetteville

Death affects all of us

Thank you, Rep. Dan Douglas of Bentonville, for filing House Bill 1536, which is the physician-assisted suicide bill. You have compassion for those suffering from terminal illnesses. Many of us, when asked privately, say that we so hope such a bill is adopted "in case we need it," but this subject seems taboo in public. Why? Death affects us all.

The Hippocratic Oath, written as approximately 2,500 years ago is used as an argument against physician-assisted suicide, but I am told its interpretation has been revised and/or often not used at all in many of today's medical schools. Undoubtedly, few if any medical treatments from that time are used today.

Thankfully, we can stop the long and sometimes painful terminal illnesses in our pets, but not ourselves? I believe this bill would bring each of us more peace of mind as we make plans for our own aging and end of life. Some will say that it is not one's "right" to shorten his terminal illness, but who gave someone else the "right" to prolong it against our will?

In reality, it will take lots of time and effort to formulate and pass a good physician-assisted-suicide bill, which cannot be abused. Input from medical, legal and religious communities and from all of us interested in this important issue will be needed. The time is now!

SUE NETHERLAND HERTZOG

Ash Flat

Church has regressed

In 1981, the United Methodist Church agreed to act as fiscal sponsor of the Women's Project in Little Rock for five years. That the organization consisted of women of color and white women, heterosexuals and lesbians did not prevent it funding the project and working closely with us.

This past week, the church's General Conference voted to deny equal status and freedom to its non-heterosexual members. Almost four decades later, I am appalled that the church has regressed rather than progressed.

Both young and old will depart the church for places where justice and fairness prevail. Especially the young will seek institutions that embrace plurality and inclusion. And the United Methodists will have to continue fighting to resist falling hopelessly into the quicksand of prejudice and exclusion.

SUZANNE PHARR

Little Rock

Be an informed voter

Why vote if you don't at least try to understand the issues? Why vote if you can't support the values and character of the people you are voting for? Why vote if you only get your facts and information from one source?

Do you claim to be an educated person? Have you in your lifetime written a term paper building that research from one source of information? Most instructors would not accept research collected from only one source. To become educated, you collect information from the many resources available. You then evaluate the accuracy and quality, getting help from the most respected and reliable sources.

If you have done your homework thoughtfully and accurately, you can feel the wisdom of an informed voter.

PHILIP L. GUSTAFSON

Hot Springs Village

Baseless racist claims

Surely you have noticed. Is there any opinion, word, statement, deed, thought, implication, act, judgment, sentiment, pronouncement, description, viewpoint, postulation, label which makes up today's insane world that has not been labeled as racist by some person or persons, or some organization or other entity? In my media experience, I think not, and we all are the worse for it.

Real, genuine racism, racism that demands to be addressed and rectified to the maximum degree possible, becomes meaninglessly foggy if not moot when tossed in the dustbin along with the foregoing descriptive pseudo-charges, which are nothing more than a variation of the timeworn "Wolf, Wolf" appellation, but with societal implications significantly more serious and disturbing. A little more thoughtful introspection by the clueless (not entirely true, they have an agenda) who scream these damaging, baseless charges would be helpful and fruitful, but who among us think that as likely to happen?

JAMES BARRÉ

Little Rock

A fresh new breeze

Dana Kelley recently wrote a column concerning recent legislative efforts to redesignate a star on the Arkansas state flag so that it will represent Native American tribes in Arkansas. He refers to it as "this silly flag bill." He argues that the Democrats had ample time to change this star (which represents the Confederacy) for decades and did nothing. Therefore they are hypocritical political opportunists with "false piety."

He seems to have overlooked the fact that those old Southern Democrats, aka Dixiecrats, converted to the Republican Party about 20 or so years ago.

The Democrats who are attempting to change the flag's symbolic reference to slavery, white supremacy and the Confederacy's misbegotten revolt against our republic are not our daddies' Democrats. They all belong to the Grand Old Party now.

No hypocrisy or false piety here, Mr. Kelley. Just a fresh new breeze blowing through.

BOYD WARD

Mayflower

Editorial on 03/03/2019